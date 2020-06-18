Raven-Symoné Just Got Married—Meet Her New Wife!

"I got married to a woman who understands me from trigger to joy, from breakfast to midnight snack, from stage to home," the queer actress wrote about her wife Miranda Pearman-Maday.

Disney Channel star and beloved queer actress Raven-Symoné is celebrating Pride Month in the best way—by getting married!

In a recent (and cute AF) post on her Instagram account, the Raven's Home and That's So Raven revealed that she married her girlfriend (and now wife) Miranda Pearman-Maday in a very intimate and emotional at-home ceremony, reports People.

"I got married to a woman who understands me from trigger to joy, from breakfast to midnight snack, from stage to home," Raven captioned the pic. "I love you Mrs. Pearman-Maday! Let’s tear this world a new a-----e!!! I’s married NOW!"

"My wife for life," Miranda also said in her own post about her and Raven's nuptials.

Congrats you two!!!