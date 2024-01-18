Reneé Rapp is giving us whiplash obsessing over Rachel McAdams & declaring herself ageist

Mean Girls star Reneé Rapp is just dying to meet Rachel McAdams, the original Regina George, but she might want to consider chilling on being a self-proclaimed “ageist” before she does.

The “Snow Angel” singer has been on a whirlwind press tour for the movie musical as of late, and her refusal to hold back on her opinions has largely been seen as a refreshing change of pace. She’s also given us some adorable moments of genuine sincerity, such as when she talked about how much she admires McAdams as an actress.

“I’m so obsessed with her,” she told E! News. “She’s like, one of my favorite actors, ever. She’s actually so talented, it’s insane. She also had such a crazy run with this specific year that Mean Girls came out. It was like, Mean Girls, The Notebook—it was like, really iconic films, and I think to have that career, that’s so just timeless…it’s really sick, and also to be like that good looking is insane.”

Rapp also added that she would really love to hang out with McAdams, agreeing with co-star Christopher Briney when he joked that the two women should start a podcast together.

“I can’t talk to her, she’s too cool,” she said.

Not long after that, however, Rapp went viral for another interview that left the people who had cautioned her against allowing her more frank interview moments to go too far.

“I’m very ageist,” she told Andy Cohen during an episode of What What Happens Live.

At the time, she was playing a superlatives game regarding the cast of Real Housewives of Potomac, but her comment had Cohen bring that to a screeching halt.

“You don’t like older people?” he asked, to which she simply replied, “No.”

The back-and-forth went on for a moment, as both Cohen and fellow guest Gizelle Bryant tried to wrap their heads around the sudden turn, with the host finally asking, “You just look down on older people? Or don’t care for them?”

“I just feel like, I don’t know. I was always just like, the young one in situations, and millennial women were always like, coming for me,” she said. “And I’m like, ‘shut up.’”

Only Rapp can speak to her own personal experiences, but painting millennials with the same broad strokes, while promoting a remake of a millennial classic, turned out to be a little polarizing.

It’s an even weirder move considering Rapp is one of the older members of Gen Z herself, and it’s likely a chunk of her fanbase actually falls into the millennial realm. But she was clearly unbothered by any pushback received over the comments, posting on Instagram with the caption, “her lack of media training is outrageous,” followed by a presumably sarcastic declaration of her love for millennial women.