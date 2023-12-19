Scroll To Top
Celebrities

Watch: Rihanna's Reaction To Being Asked About New Music Has Gay Twitter In Its Feelings

Watch: Rihanna's Reaction To Being Asked About New Music Has Gay Twitter In Its Feelings

Rihanna
Andrea Raffin/Shutterstock

You mean the Fenty mogul used to make music!?

rachelkiley

Rihanna got chatty with the cameras during a recent Fenty x Puma event in Los Angeles to celebrate a new shoe collab. But the one thing she wouldn’t talk about?

If you guessed new music—you nailed it!

In addition to talking about the thing that brought them all out to NeueHouse on Monday night—fashion—the (former?) singer gushed about her boyfriend, A$AP Rocky, and their two children, RZA and Riot.

“I loved him differently as a dad,” RiRi told Access Hollywood of the rapper. “This is major, major like, it’s a turn-on. It’s just like, ‘Wow! What a leader, what a great, patient, loving [dad].”

She also told E! News that having daughters is the one thing she hasn’t done with her life yet, joking that they’re already keeping their fingers crossed for baby #3.

“They’re the best though. Having a house full of boys, I thought I was a girl mom, but I’m a boy mom. I love this. I love it,” she added when talking to ET.

Rihanna has been keeping busy the past seven years, launching all sorts of business endeavors, launching a couple kids, and even trying to relaunch Johnny Depp’s career, but the one thing she still hasn’t done is launch that long-awaited ninth studio album.

Will that change in 2024? Ehhhhhhhhhhh.

“I can’t tell you everything,” she said when asked about whether new music was on the horizon at last. “It’s giving crystal ball.”

Now, of course Rihanna is a person, not a pop hit machine, and if her priorities have shifted, that’s her prerogative. But keeping fans on the line for so long with coy responses, after initially suggesting the next album would be hitting way back in *checks notes* 2019, has certainly gotten her stands accustomed to living in that hopeless place.

Hey, does anyone remember how she said earlier this year that it would be “ridiculous” if there still wasn’t a new album by the end of 2023?

Yeah, perhaps we’ve gotta let this one go.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
CelebritiesEntertainmentMusic
rihannafashionasaprockya$aprockyfenty
Be sure to follow Pride on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - The Pride StoreOut Magazine - Fellow Travelers

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

Benjamin Julian, Drea de Mateo, Franek Skywalker
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

44 Celebrities With OnlyFans Accounts to Thirst Over

Saltburn, The Color Purple, All Us Strangers
Movies
Badge
gallery

87 LGBTQ+ Movies We Can’t Wait To See In 2023

below her mouth, heavenly creatures, the hunger
Movies
Badge
gallery

25 All-Time Greatest Lesbian Sex Scenes in Movies & Where To Stream Them

25 Reasons Being A Bottom Is Tougher Than Being A Top
Love&Sex
Badge
gallery

25 Reasons Being A Bottom Is Tougher Than Being A Top

15 Old Hollywood Stars You Probably Didn't Know Were LGBTQ+
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

15 Old Hollywood Stars You Probably Didn't Know Were LGBTQ+

Adore Delano, Karan Brar, Wayne Brady, Billie Eilish
ComingOut
Badge
gallery

These 43 Stars Came Out In 2023 (So Far)

25 Best Himbo Characters In Movies & TV Shows
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

25 Best Himbo Characters In Movies & TV Shows

Bridgerton & Queen Charlotte sex scenes
TV
Badge
gallery

All 20 Sex Scenes on 'Bridgerton', Ranked

Drag Race Trades
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

20 Best 'Trades Of The Season' In The 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Franchise

30 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters
TV
Badge
gallery

30 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters & Where To Watch Them

Latest Stories

author avatar

Rachel Kiley

Rachel Kiley is presumably a writer and definitely not a terminator. She can usually be found crying over queerbaiting in the Pitch Perfect franchise or on Twitter, if not both.

Rachel Kiley is presumably a writer and definitely not a terminator. She can usually be found crying over queerbaiting in the Pitch Perfect franchise or on Twitter, if not both.

Read Full Bio