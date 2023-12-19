Watch: Rihanna's Reaction To Being Asked About New Music Has Gay Twitter In Its Feelings

Rihanna got chatty with the cameras during a recent Fenty x Puma event in Los Angeles to celebrate a new shoe collab. But the one thing she wouldn’t talk about?

If you guessed new music—you nailed it!

In addition to talking about the thing that brought them all out to NeueHouse on Monday night—fashion—the (former?) singer gushed about her boyfriend, A$AP Rocky, and their two children, RZA and Riot.

“I loved him differently as a dad,” RiRi told Access Hollywood of the rapper. “This is major, major like, it’s a turn-on. It’s just like, ‘Wow! What a leader, what a great, patient, loving [dad].”

She also told E! News that having daughters is the one thing she hasn’t done with her life yet, joking that they’re already keeping their fingers crossed for baby #3.

“They’re the best though. Having a house full of boys, I thought I was a girl mom, but I’m a boy mom. I love this. I love it,” she added when talking to ET.

Rihanna has been keeping busy the past seven years, launching all sorts of business endeavors, launching a couple kids, and even trying to relaunch Johnny Depp’s career, but the one thing she still hasn’t done is launch that long-awaited ninth studio album.



Will that change in 2024? Ehhhhhhhhhhh.

“I can’t tell you everything,” she said when asked about whether new music was on the horizon at last. “It’s giving crystal ball.”

Now, of course Rihanna is a person, not a pop hit machine, and if her priorities have shifted, that’s her prerogative. But keeping fans on the line for so long with coy responses, after initially suggesting the next album would be hitting way back in *checks notes* 2019, has certainly gotten her stands accustomed to living in that hopeless place.