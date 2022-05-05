Cara Delevingne Is Selena Gomez’s Love Interest on Only Murders in the Building S2

Cara Delevingne is joining the residents of The Arconia for season 2 of Hulu's hit series Only Murders in the Building. But the twist is the star will play a love interest for Selena Gomez’s character Mabel.

According to A.V. Club, "Delevingne plays Alice, a hip art gallery owner who opens Mabel up to another side of her identity."

Co-creator John Hoffman said that the two women's friendship works to their advantage with their on-screen chemistry. “It was amazing to have the two of them know each other and feel comfortable,” Hoffman said. “It’s a little sparky in all the right ways that makes you feel like, ‘Oh, someone’s opening someone’s world.’”

We don't know much else about the character but Amy Schumer and Shirley MacLaine are also set to appear with new roles.

Only Murders in the Building Season 2 is set to premiere June 28, 2022 on Hulu.