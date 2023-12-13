Andrew Scott Looking For 'The Essence Of Raw Sex' In Future Projects

Andrew Scott and Paul Mescal are doing a great job getting all of us all hot and bothered for All of Us Strangers, since apparently "the essence of raw sex" is now all Scott looks for in his future projects.

Mescal caught our attention by telling Natalie Portal his love scenes were Scott were “all he could talk about” when they talked with Variety.

Scott, in turn, had his own Variety chat with Greta Lee where he teased that the two shared a sexual chemistry and a "physical falling in love" on set and talked about "how important" the sex was to the film.

Scott said that part of the intimacy seen is partially due to filming in Haigh’s childhood home, which made him want to “give as much of myself as he had given. When I read it [the script], I just felt so much of my own pain or vulnerability. It became a weird sort of marriage.”

When the discussion turned to sharing chemistry with on-screen partners, Scott said that he had met Mescal before, and when Lee asked if Scott “liked” Mescal, he responded, “I love Paul, in fact.”

He continued, “He’s a beaut. Whatever chemistry Paul and I might have in real life, actually, that’s neither here nor there because we have to create a kind of chemistry that’s completely different to me and Paul’s chemistry. There was a sort of sexual chemistry and physical falling in love. It’s such a beautiful thing to do.”

In regard to the sex scenes, Scott said, “It’s a very tactile film. There’s so much touching. The sex was really important. But what I think is radical about it is how tender these two men are with each other. Sometimes I think it’s dodgy in sex scenes between two men. It’s always, like, fervent, and they’re knocking over loads of books. It feels like you really want to just get this over with quickly. But sometimes you don’t want to get it over with quickly.”

Although Scott admitted he felt exposed watching the film with an audience, since he's interested in raw sex moving forward, it can't have been that awkward.

All of Us Strangers hits theaters December 22, 2023. Watch the trailer below.

In Theaters December 22ndFrom director Andrew Haigh. One night in his near-empty tower block in contemporary London, Adam (Andrew Scott) has a chance encount...