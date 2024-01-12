Watch Dan Levy reveal whether raunchy comedy 'American Pie' is based on his life

Having a famous dad would be pretty cool, until people started thinking his film, that includes a certain scene with a pie, was based on your real life.

Eugene Levy starred as Jason Biggs’ father in the raunchy teen comedy American Pie, but Schitt’s Creek creator and star Dan Levy’s (and Eugene Levy's son), wants everyone to know that the events of the movie are not based on his real life.

"For most of my high-school life, people thought the movie was, like, a biography of my life," he said on Friday's episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show. "Which is really unfortunate, because I would've killed to have had a life that interesting."