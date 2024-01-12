Scroll To Top
Watch Dan Levy reveal whether raunchy comedy American Pie is based on his life

Watch Dan Levy reveal whether raunchy comedy 'American Pie' is based on his life

(L) Dan Levy and (R) Eugene Levy and Jason Biggs in 'American Pie'
Courtesy of Universal Pictures; Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock

The gay actor revealed that everyone in his high school thought the movie was about him.

Having a famous dad would be pretty cool, until people started thinking his film, that includes a certain scene with a pie, was based on your real life.

Eugene Levy starred as Jason Biggs’ father in the raunchy teen comedy American Pie, but Schitt’s Creek creator and star Dan Levy’s (and Eugene Levy's son), wants everyone to know that the events of the movie are not based on his real life.

"For most of my high-school life, people thought the movie was, like, a biography of my life," he said on Friday's episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show. "Which is really unfortunate, because I would've killed to have had a life that interesting."

"There were no pies — I don't even know about the ingredients of an apple pie, but that's a whole other conversation," the 40 year-old actor joked, referencing a memorable scene where Bigg’ character…explores his sexuality with a pie.

The teen sex romp, which follows a group of high school seniors who make a pact to lose their virginities before graduation, also stars gay icon Jennifer Coolidge, Alyson Hannigan, Chris Klein, Natasha Lyonne, Thomas Ian Nicholas, Seann William Scott, Tara Reid, Mena Suvari, Eddie Kaye Thomas, and Shannon Elizabeth.

The Good Grief writer, director and star told Clarkson that he was originally supposed to attend the film’s 1999 premiere, but changed his mind after a friend who had already seen the film told him it was a bad idea.

"[They said,] 'Run in the opposite direction of wherever your parents are in relation to that film,' " he said. "And I did. And I have yet to see it with them."

Later in the interview Dan Levy continued to joke about his dad’s famed role in the film, "It's a weird thing to grow up watching your dad just hand out porn to some other kid."

author avatar

Ariel Messman-Rucker

Ariel Messman-Rucker is an Oakland-born journalist who now calls the Pacific Northwest her home. When she’s not writing about politics and queer pop culture, she can be found reading, hiking, or talking about horror movies with the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network.

Read Full Bio