Frozen 4' Is In The Works—Will Elsa Finally Get A Girlfriend?

Frozen 4 In The Works—Will Elsa Finally Get A Girlfriend?

Frozen
Disney

Bob Iger announced that both Frozen 3 and Frozen 4 are underway.

rachelkiley

Frozen 4 is on the way! Let the Sapphic speculation begin!

Disney CEO Bob Iger made the cheeky announcement on Good Morning America Thursday morning, saying that “there might be a Frozen 4 in the works,” while making it clear that there actually is.

If you’re thinking to yourself, “Wait, aren’t there only two Frozen films?” you would be correct. Apparently, both the third and fourth movies are currently being hashed out at the same time.

“I don’t have much to say about those films right now,” Iger said. “[Director] Jenn Lee, who created the original Frozen and Frozen 2, is hard at work with her team at Disney animation on not one but actually two stories.”

The announcement comes just in time for the opening of “World of Frozen,” the Arendelle-themed addition to Disneyland Hong Kong that opens November 20. It makes sense that Iger would want to reassure Frozen fans that more films are on the way, especially with the way his reputation took a hit during the recent Hollywood strikes.

What we don’t know, of course, is what the next two Frozen films will be about, although many fans have continued to hold out hope that the franchise will eventually make Elsa queer. The character has notoriously had no love interest in either of the films so far, setting her apart from the usual Disney princess.

Disney already working on a fourth film suggests that’s not in the cards for Frozen 3, as it seems unlikely they would assume this far in advance that making such a bold move would be profitable enough to warrant another movie. But maybe—maybe—there’s a chance the company will be dragged into modern times enough by the time Frozen 4 is being made.

And hey, Saturday Night Live already did it as a parody and Ben Shapiro already had a preemptive meltdown months ago over the possibility of Frozen 4, specifically, making Elsa a lesbian, so at this point, Disney should really just give the people what they’re clamoring for.

Rachel Kiley

Rachel Kiley is presumably a writer and definitely not a terminator. She can usually be found crying over queerbaiting in the Pitch Perfect franchise or on Twitter, if not both.

