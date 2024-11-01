16 LGBTQ+ movies & TV shows coming in November 2024 & where to watch them





Courtesy of Netflix, HBO, A24 Summer is long over, and now even the spooky season has come to an end. So what does that mean? Why it’s cuffing season, of course. When you're finished with your number one favorite cuffing season activity (wink wink, nudge nudge) then it’s time for the second reason you want to get a booed-up for the winter — having a binge-watch buddy! Really the only question is what are you going to watch? Well good news, there is no shortage of options all month long. Here’s what you don't want to miss. All film and series descriptions are courtesy of their respective studios and networks.



Chasing Chasing Amy - Nov 1 Chasing Chasing Amy explores the transformational impact of the ‘90s cult classic on a 12 year old queer kid from Kansas, coming of age and to terms with his identity. For young Sav Rodgers, the Kevin Smith cult classic became a life raft. As Rodgers examines the film and its making as a cornerstone of LGBTQ+ cinema, he finds himself at a complicated crossroads. Where to watch: In theaters

Doc of Chucky - Nov 1 The ultimate account of the Child’s Play film franchise and Chucky, a horror villain for the ages. With contributions from cast, crew, critics, historians, and experts, as well as clips, photographs, archival documents, behind-the-scenes footage, and more, experience the making-of story that proves you can’t keep a good guy down in a series of films that have created an icon. Where to watch: Shudder

Emelia Pérez - Nov 1 Overqualified and undervalued, Rita is a lawyer at a large firm that is more interested in getting criminals off the hook than bringing them to justice. One day, she is given an unexpected way out, when cartel leader Manitas hires her to help him withdraw from his business and realize a plan he has been secretly preparing for years: to become the woman he has always dreamt of being. Where to watch: In theaters Nov 1 & on Netflix Nov 13

Arcane (season 2) - Nov 9 In this final chapter, Jinx’s attack on the Council sets the stage for a dire escalation of the conflict between Piltover and Zaun. Where to watch: Netflix

Sherwoood (season 2) - Nov 14 The second season further explores the powerful themes that made the first so resonant to audiences. Set in the present day, it introduces two new families that find themselves entangled with the Sparrows, entering a complex web of local gangs, old rivalries, revenge, and betrayal. A newly appointed Sheriff of Nottingham is passionately fighting against a proposed new mine for the area. While the mine promises much-needed jobs and prosperity, it is also an unwelcome reminder of the legacy that has mired the community for so long. Where to watch: Britbox

The Creep Tapes - Nov 15 Unravel the twisted mind of a serial killer as he lures victims to film his life, only to reveal his deadly intentions. Where to watch: Shudder

Elton John: Never Too Late - Nov 15 Elton John: Never Too Late follows Elton John as he looks back on his life and the astonishing early days of his 50-year career in this emotionally charged, intimate and uplifting full-circle journey. As he prepares for his final concert in North America at Dodger Stadium, Elton takes us back in time to recount the extraordinary highs and heartbreaking lows of his early years and how he overcame adversity, abuse and addiction to become the icon he is today. Where to watch: In theaters

Leonardo da Vinci - Nov 18 A 15th century polymath of soaring imagination and profound intellect, Leonardo da Vinci created some of the most revered works of art of all time, but his artistic endeavors often seemed peripheral to his pursuits in science and engineering. Through his paintings and thousands of pages of drawings and writings, Leonardo da Vinci explores one of humankind’s most curious and innovative minds. Where to watch: PBS

The Sex Lives of College Girls (season 3) - Nov 21 The Sex Lives Of College Girls follows a group of college students at New England’s prestigious Essex College. Where to watch: Max

Gladiator II - Nov 22 From legendary director Ridley Scott, Gladiator II continues the epic saga of power, intrigue, and vengeance set in Ancient Rome. Years after witnessing the death of the revered hero Maximus at the hands of his uncle, Lucius (Paul Mescal) is forced to enter the Colosseum after his home is conquered by the tyrannical Emperors who now lead Rome with an iron fist. With rage in his heart and the future of the Empire at stake, Lucius must look to his past to find strength and honor to return the glory of Rome to its people. Where to watch: In theaters

Wicked - Nov 22 Wicked, the untold story of the witches of Oz, stars Emmy, Grammy and Tony winning powerhouse Cynthia Erivo (Harriet, Broadway’s The Color Purple) as Elphaba, a young woman, misunderstood because of her unusual green skin, who has yet to discover her true power, and Grammy-winning, multi-platinum recording artist and global superstar Ariana Grande as Glinda, a popular young woman, gilded by privilege and ambition, who has yet to discover her true heart. The two meet as students at Shiz University in the fantastical Land of Oz and forge an unlikely but profound friendship. Following an encounter with The Wonderful Wizard of Oz, their friendship reaches a crossroads and their lives take very different paths Where to watch: In theaters

Spellbound - Nov 26 When a spell turns her parents into monsters, Princess Ellian embarks on an epic quest to reverse the curse before it's too late. Where to watch: Netflix

Maria - Nov 27 Directed by Pablo Larraín and starring Academy Award®-winner Angelina Jolie as Maria Callas, MARIA reimagines the legendary diva in her final days as she reckons with her identity and life. MARIA, in select theaters November and on Netflix December 11 in the US. Where to watch: In theaters

Queer - Nov 27 In 1950s Mexico City, William Lee, an American ex-pat in his late forties, leads a solitary life amidst a small American community. However, the arrival in town of Eugene Allerton, a young student, stirs William into finally establishing a meaningful connection with someone. Where to watch: In theaters

The Madness - Nov 28 In The Madness, media pundit Muncie Daniels (Colman Domingo) must fight for his innocence and his life after he stumbles upon a murder deep in the Poconos woods. As the walls close in, Muncie strives to reconnect with his estranged family – and his lost ideals – in order to survive. Where to watch: Netflix