New Love Lies Bleeding trailer teases a thrilling & steamy good time

Love Lies Bleeding
A24

Now this is a revenge story we can't wait to get into!

@andrewjstillman

A new trailer has dropped for the Kirsten Stewart-led thriller film Love Lies Bleeding, and we are more pumped than ever for what this movie has in store.

In case you’re unfamiliar, the plot for the thriller is a dangerous love story set against the background of a crime-driven family in 1989. Stewart plays Lou, a reclusive gym manager who falls hard for a bodybuilder named Jackie (Katy O-Brian) who’s passing through town on her way to become a bodybuilding champ. The romance kicks off the cycle of a “blood-soaked revenge story” that “comes in hot” and “will stay with you forever.”

A24

The new trailer delves a little deeper into Lou’s family story and highlights the sapphic romance that looks super steamy and promises not to disappoint. It focuses a little more on the crime aspect the duo goes through in regard to Jackie working for Lou's father, Lou Sr. (Ed Harris), and adds some intrigue to a movie trailer that’s already given us chills.

What we don’t fully know yet about this movie is exactly why or where the revenge focus is geared. We know from the first trailer that Lou tells her father they are no longer on the same side, but we don't fully know what that means just yet.

A24

What we do know is that those who have seen the film are already singing its praise, and it was an official selection for the 2024 Sundance Film Festival. Although the trailer doesn’t necessarily give us anything new, it does see Jackie asking Lou why she didn’t want her working for her dad, Lou Sr (Ed Harris), to which she simply responded, “Well, he’s a psycho.”

Whatever we’re in for, we know we’re excited about it and can’t wait for the film to hit theaters so we can check it out for ourselves. It’s currently slated for a limited release on March 8 and will be available everywhere on March 15.

Watch the new trailer below:

kristen stewarted harriskaty o'briansapphic thrillersundance film festivallove lies bleeding
author avatar

Andrew J. Stillman

Contributing Writer for Pride.com

Andrew J. Stillman is a freelance writer and yoga instructor exploring the world. Check him out at andrewjstillman.com or follow him @andrewjstillman on all the things.

