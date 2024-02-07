New 'Love Lies Bleeding' trailer teases a thrilling & steamy good time

A new trailer has dropped for the Kirsten Stewart-led thriller film Love Lies Bleeding, and we are more pumped than ever for what this movie has in store.

In case you’re unfamiliar, the plot for the thriller is a dangerous love story set against the background of a crime-driven family in 1989. Stewart plays Lou, a reclusive gym manager who falls hard for a bodybuilder named Jackie (Katy O-Brian) who’s passing through town on her way to become a bodybuilding champ. The romance kicks off the cycle of a “blood-soaked revenge story” that “comes in hot” and “will stay with you forever.”

A24 The new trailer delves a little deeper into Lou’s family story and highlights the sapphic romance that looks super steamy and promises not to disappoint. It focuses a little more on the crime aspect the duo goes through in regard to Jackie working for Lou's father, Lou Sr. (Ed Harris), and adds some intrigue to a movie trailer that’s already given us chills. What we don’t fully know yet about this movie is exactly why or where the revenge focus is geared. We know from the first trailer that Lou tells her father they are no longer on the same side, but we don't fully know what that means just yet.