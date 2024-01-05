Watch the adorable moment Kelly Clarkson helped gay fans get married at her show

A gay couple recently made their wildest dreams come true when they got married—and had Kelly Clarkson as their witness.

Brian Artzt and Marcello Ciallini went viral with their impromptu ceremony, which took place at the singer’s residency in Las Vegas. Video shows Clarkson standing and speaking with them before she hands the microphone to their officiant, urging him to say something, so he launches right into the vows as the crowd cheers.

Clarkson stands right there with them, smiling, as the quick vows are exchanged, ending with a unique declaration: “By the power of Kelly Clarkson’s show, Las Vegas, New Year’s 2024, I pronounce you both husband and husband.”

It was an adorable moment that was seemingly years in the making.

The couple told the New York Post that they’re such big fans of Clarkson that she’s pretty much all they talked about on their first date—all the way back in 2009. They even got engaged during her 2019 tour, and said they had tried to get her attention at previous shows as well.

But this time around, they were able to hand her a custom t-shirt asking her to be a witness at their wedding. And when Clarkson realized it was happening right then, well, the rest is viral history.

“Being the genuine and loving human being that she is, we highly doubt she would do that to not only her biggest fans but to any person she encounters,” Artzt told the New York Post, admitting that they didn’t have a backup plan for a wedding—just one where Clarkson was there to witness. “So, we never thought of other plans and remained optimistic that our wildest dream would come true.”