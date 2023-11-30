Watch This Book Banner Claim Her Raging P*rn Addiction Is *Checks Notes* Scholastic's Fault

Websites like Pornhub and OnlyFans frequently take the blame for getting people addicted to pornography, but now even the Scholastic Book Fair isn't safe! The beloved book publisher is now coming under fire for triggering one woman’s compulsion to seek out adult content.

That’s right; someone is blaming the school-based book fair where we all bought Goosebumps books and erasers shaped like animals for corrupting the youth of America.

Lanah Burkhardt told the Conroe Independent School District in Texas that reading a single line in a Scholastic book when she was 11 years old changed her life forever.

We should have predicted that this happened in the Lone Star state.

Many of us can point to a book we read growing up that altered our reality, but Burkhardt said that reading the phrase "a single kiss" in a book was all it took to cause her to start hunting for “other books that gave me pleasure" which "led to internet searches,” according to reporting by The Messenger .

Oh, you sweet summer child.