Kum & Go convenience stores are rebranding & NO ONE is happy about it

It’s a sad time for fans of uncomfortably named businesses — Kum & Go is soon to be no more.

The convenience store chain is getting a rebranding after almost 50 years, dropping the double entendre for the significantly far less memorable name of Maverik.

Parent company FJ Management acquired Kum & Go last year, and sources recently told CSP Daily News that all the locations across the United States would convert over to the Maverik brand by 2025. And the first one has already made the switch—RIP Kum & Go in Draper, Utah.

The internet hasn’t taken kindly to the news, as Kum & Go has been a frequent source of entertainment for road trippers and people living in the states previously served by the company.