Kum & Go convenience stores are rebranding & NO ONE is happy about it

Kum & Go
Retail Photographer/Shutterstock

Nearly fifty years of coming and going, down the drain...

rachelkiley

It’s a sad time for fans of uncomfortably named businesses — Kum & Go is soon to be no more.

The convenience store chain is getting a rebranding after almost 50 years, dropping the double entendre for the significantly far less memorable name of Maverik.

Parent company FJ Management acquired Kum & Go last year, and sources recently told CSP Daily News that all the locations across the United States would convert over to the Maverik brand by 2025. And the first one has already made the switch—RIP Kum & Go in Draper, Utah.

The internet hasn’t taken kindly to the news, as Kum & Go has been a frequent source of entertainment for road trippers and people living in the states previously served by the company.

Although a former Maverik insider told CSP Daily News that the company had “some concern about the inadvertent double entendre of the Kum & Go name” impacting their plans for expansion, considering the branding has been intact since 1975 (the company was previously known as Hampton Oil Company from 1959-1975), it’s hard to say if those alleged fears are actually founded on anything other than a generalized dislike of fun.

So go get your final pics with the Kum & Go logo while you can, because by the time 2025 rolls around, it will have come, it will have gone, and it will come no more.

Rachel Kiley

Rachel Kiley is presumably a writer and definitely not a terminator. She can usually be found crying over queerbaiting in the Pitch Perfect franchise or on Twitter, if not both.

