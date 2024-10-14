What Is a Side? Grindr's other sexual position option

Update: After this story was published, Grindr officially added side as an option to the app.

Make way, another sexual position option for the gays is breaking into the public conciousness.

A few Grindr users with some insider information claim that the popular sex & dating app for LGBTQ+ folks is adding "side" to the list of selectable positions in an upcoming update.

Grindr has yet to publicly confirm or deny the update so we're not sure how true this information is, but you might be wondering, "Um, what is a side?"

According to Urban Dictionary, a side is "a homosexual male who does not enjoy anal penetration (giving or receiving), but will engage in other forms of same sex activity (fellatio, frottage, mutual masturbation, etc)."

Comedian Michael Henry even did an entire sketch on the phenomenon of doing "everything but butt." The clip is as informative as it is hilarious.

"Finally! The concept of anal sex not being the end-all-be-all for gay men needs to be more widely embraced," one of the comments on Henry's video reads. Another viewer wrote, "Finally, a term for it. I've wasted so much time over the years trying to explain and justify it. This is a leap forward in gay evolution."

If people feel more empowered with their desires, more power to them!

UPDATE: Since Grindr rolled out its new position people are coming out about being side identified, including Drag Race star Bosco, tweeted that perhaps anal is not for every queer person.

While some heartily disagreed, many rallied around the queen in agreement, including some of fell RuGirls!









While some of her fellow Drag Race alum's are happily remaining in the top and bottom paradigm.

















What Is a Side? According to Urban Dictionary, a side is "a homosexual male who does not enjoy anal penetration (giving or receiving), but will engage in other forms of same sex activity (fellatio, frottage, mutual masturbation, etc)."

What is Grindr? Grindr is an app for the LGBT+ community, which launched focused on gay men.

How is Grindr Doing These Days? According to Dating Sites Reviews, Grindr is doing pretty well. Grindr has 11 million users, with roughly 80% of its user base under 35 years old.