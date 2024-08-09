Watch Zaya Wade throw the first pitch at Chicago Cubs game & cheer for this trans trailblazer

The stereotype that queer people aren't into sports has proven itself markedly untrue time and time again. This year the Olympics has a record-breaking 193 out athletes competing in the games! The WNBA is consistently as gay as it gets. The NHL had to reverse its decision to ban Pride-specific jerseys and stick tape after protests from fans and players alike. And yet, some still drag their feet. While all but one Major League Baseball team has a Pride Night during Pride month, one team has gone out of its way to include LGBTQ+ fans all year round by having a trans celebrity throw the first pitch!

It was Zaya Wade who stepped out onto Wrigley Field to throw the first pitch at the Chicago Cubs game last week. It makes sense for the Cubs to invite Wade down for the honor, her dad, NBA legend Dwayne Wade may have made a name for himself playing for the Miami Heat, but he's Chicago born and raised. He and his family relocated from Miami back to Chicago following the rise in anti-trans rhetoric in Florida over recent years, and the Windy City couldn't be happier to have D Wade home. Given the Wade family's status as Chicago royalty, and Zaya's as a current trans trailblazer, this was really a no-brainer for the Cubs.