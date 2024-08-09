Scroll To Top
Sports

Watch Zaya Wade throw the first pitch at Chicago Cubs game & cheer for this trans trailblazer

Watch Zaya Wade throw the first pitch at Chicago Cubs game & cheer for this trans trailblazer

Zaya Wade, a 17-year-old Black trans girl, throwing the first pitch at Wrigley Stadium in Chicago. It is a diptych, the first image Zaya is winding up to throw, and the second one she has release the ball. She has tight, coily hair in a small afro, and she is wearing a white t-shirt under a Cubs jersey, black jean shorts, and white Nike sneakers.
Courtesy of Instagram (@cubs and @zayawade)

The Wade family is practically Chicago royalty! Of course, the Cubs invited the trans celeb up to the pitcher's mound.

@politebotanist

The stereotype that queer people aren't into sports has proven itself markedly untrue time and time again. This year the Olympics has a record-breaking 193 out athletes competing in the games! The WNBA is consistently as gay as it gets. The NHL had to reverse its decision to ban Pride-specific jerseys and stick tape after protests from fans and players alike. And yet, some still drag their feet. While all but one Major League Baseball team has a Pride Night during Pride month, one team has gone out of its way to include LGBTQ+ fans all year round by having a trans celebrity throw the first pitch!

It was Zaya Wade who stepped out onto Wrigley Field to throw the first pitch at the Chicago Cubs game last week. It makes sense for the Cubs to invite Wade down for the honor, her dad, NBA legend Dwayne Wade may have made a name for himself playing for the Miami Heat, but he's Chicago born and raised. He and his family relocated from Miami back to Chicago following the rise in anti-trans rhetoric in Florida over recent years, and the Windy City couldn't be happier to have D Wade home. Given the Wade family's status as Chicago royalty, and Zaya's as a current trans trailblazer, this was really a no-brainer for the Cubs.

The initial response to Zaya's pitch seemed to trend somewhat negative online. She received some transphobic hate from fans on the Cubs' social media — none of it original, none of it worth highlighting or repeating, all of it worthless dithering from people spending precious minutes of their singular human life to bully a 17-year-old girl on the internet.

No one should have to experience transphobic hate, online or otherwise, regardless of how well they can handle it, but it is great to see a trans person with such a wide network of support protecting her from the hate. In years past, Zaya had comments turned off on her Instagram, which her dad said was done specifically to protect her from anti-trans hate. Her dad and stepmom, actress Gabrielle Union, have been so vocally and unabashedly supportive of Zaya since she came out in 2020 that they are trailblazers themselves, setting an example of what supporting your trans child should really look like. Case in point, the Wade-Union family launched Translatable, a resource for trans youth and specifically trans youth of color, earlier this year.

The hate shouldn't have happened. Period. But the Cubs social media seems to have done a good job at cleaning out the transphobic comments since last week, and I think seeing Zaya Wade in all her glory is always a win. As the Wade family has been paving the way for more and more families and friends of trans people to step up their game, here's hoping Zaya's first pitch paves the way for many, many more from trans people to come.

From Your Site Articles
SportsTransCelebrities
chicagochicago cubscubs gamedwayne wadegabrielle unionlgbtq sportslgbtq sports fansmajor league baseballmlbtrans celebritieswade-union familyzaya wadecelebrities
Be sure to follow Pride on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

30 Years of Out100Out / Advocate Magazine - Jonathan Groff and Wayne Brady

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

​Gothy Kendoll, Lily Allen, Jay Park
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

60 celebrities with OnlyFans accounts to thirst over

Bridgerton & Queen Charlotte sex scenes
TV
Badge
gallery

All 36 sex scenes on 'Bridgerton' (so far), ranked

21 gay period dramas that will take you back in time
Movies

21 gay period dramas that will take you back in time

The Complete Guide to Queer Pride Flags
Pride
Badge
gallery

The Complete Guide to Queer Pride Flags

Sigourney Weaver; Jennifer Lopez; Naomi Watts
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

21 Celebs Who Are Out & Proud of Their Trans & Nonbinary Kids

25 things I've learned after using Grindr for years
Love&Sex

25 things I've learned after using Grindr for years

35 awkward moments that can happen during man-on-man sex
Love&Sex

35 awkward moments that can happen during man-on-man sex

Wynonna Earp, XO Kitty, Never Have I Ever
Entertainment
Badge
gallery

35 of the best lesbian films & TV shows you can watch on Netflix now

25 former Disney stars who have come out as LGBTQ+
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

26 former Disney stars who have come out as LGBTQ+

30 sex toys that every gay man should own
Love&Sex
Badge
gallery

30 sex toys that every gay man should own

Latest Stories

author avatar

Rowan Ashley Smith

Rowan Ashley Smith has often been described as "a multi-hyphenate about town." He loves work that connects him to his cultures as a gay, Jewish, multiracial trans man. Before breaking into journalism, the best days of his professional life were spent as a summer camp professional, a librarian, and an HIV prevention specialist. His work has been featured in GO Magazine, pride.com, and The Advocate. In what is left of his free time, Rowan enjoys performing stand up comedy, doing the NYT crossword, and spending time with his two partners, two children, and four cats.

Rowan Ashley Smith has often been described as "a multi-hyphenate about town." He loves work that connects him to his cultures as a gay, Jewish, multiracial trans man. Before breaking into journalism, the best days of his professional life were spent as a summer camp professional, a librarian, and an HIV prevention specialist. His work has been featured in GO Magazine, pride.com, and The Advocate. In what is left of his free time, Rowan enjoys performing stand up comedy, doing the NYT crossword, and spending time with his two partners, two children, and four cats.

Read Full Bio