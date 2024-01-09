Scroll To Top
TV

Couples are inviting a third into their relationship & bed in Couple to Throuple trailer

Couples are inviting a third into their relationship & bed in 'Couple to Throuple' trailer

Couple to Throuple couple
Courtesy of Peacock

Everything is fire — including the drama — in this new polyamorous dating series.

rachiepants

Ever considered adding a third to your romance — or being that third? Couple to Throuple, a new dating series from Peacock, will explore the ups and downs (no that's not a euphemism) of polyamorous romance.

The show which is hosted by entertainment journalist Scott Evans and guided by sex and relationship expert Shamyra Howard, sees four couples who are ready to explore the world of polyamory and experiment with adding a third partner to their relationship. And it doesn't hurt that it's all going down a tropical resort. How it works is that the couples will meet, mingle, and date a group of singles, many of whom are not strangers to polyamory, to see if anyone is the right fit. While some romances bloom there is also plenty of drama as the feelings grow, passions heat up, jealousies arise, and the relationships are put to the test. In the end, the couples decide if they are ready for more love in their relationship and if they are ready to commit to being a throuple moving forward. Some will find a third love, some will go home as a duo, and some just may go home solo.

Get a sneak peek at all in the trailer below.

'Couple to Throuple' premieres February 8 on Peacock.

Enjoy the videos and music you love, upload original content, and share it all with friends, family, and the world on YouTube.

TVDatingBisexualEntertainmentSexLove
Be sure to follow Pride on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - The Pride StoreOut Magazine - Fellow Travelers

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

Benjamin Julian, Drea de Mateo, Franek Skywalker
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

44 Celebrities With OnlyFans Accounts to Thirst Over

Saltburn, The Color Purple, All Us Strangers
Movies
Badge
gallery

87 LGBTQ+ Movies We Can’t Wait To See In 2023

below her mouth, heavenly creatures, the hunger
Movies
Badge
gallery

25 All-Time Greatest Lesbian Sex Scenes in Movies & Where To Stream Them

25 Reasons Being A Bottom Is Tougher Than Being A Top
Love&Sex
Badge
gallery

25 Reasons Being A Bottom Is Tougher Than Being A Top

15 Old Hollywood Stars You Probably Didn't Know Were LGBTQ+
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

15 Old Hollywood Stars You Probably Didn't Know Were LGBTQ+

​These 44 Stars Came Out In 2023 ​
ComingOut
Badge
gallery

​These 44 Stars Came Out In 2023 ​

25 Best Himbo Characters In Movies & TV Shows
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

25 Best Himbo Characters In Movies & TV Shows

30 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters
TV
Badge
gallery

30 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters & Where To Watch Them

Bridgerton & Queen Charlotte sex scenes
TV
Badge
gallery

All 20 Sex Scenes on 'Bridgerton', Ranked

30 Best 'Trades Of The Season' In The 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Franchise
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

30 Best 'Trades Of The Season' In The 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Franchise

Latest Stories

author avatar

Rachel Shatto

EIC of PRIDE.com

Rachel Shatto, Editor in Chief of PRIDE.com, is an SF Bay Area-based writer, podcaster, and former editor of Curve magazine, where she honed her passion for writing about social justice and sex (and their frequent intersection). Her work has appeared on Elite Daily, Tecca, and Joystiq, and she podcasts regularly about horror on the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network. She can’t live without cats, vintage style, video games, drag queens, or the Oxford comma.

Rachel Shatto, Editor in Chief of PRIDE.com, is an SF Bay Area-based writer, podcaster, and former editor of Curve magazine, where she honed her passion for writing about social justice and sex (and their frequent intersection). Her work has appeared on Elite Daily, Tecca, and Joystiq, and she podcasts regularly about horror on the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network. She can’t live without cats, vintage style, video games, drag queens, or the Oxford comma.

Read Full Bio