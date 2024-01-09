Couples are inviting a third into their relationship & bed in 'Couple to Throuple' trailer

Ever considered adding a third to your romance — or being that third? Couple to Throuple, a new dating series from Peacock, will explore the ups and downs (no that's not a euphemism) of polyamorous romance.

The show which is hosted by entertainment journalist Scott Evans and guided by sex and relationship expert Shamyra Howard, sees four couples who are ready to explore the world of polyamory and experiment with adding a third partner to their relationship. And it doesn't hurt that it's all going down a tropical resort. How it works is that the couples will meet, mingle, and date a group of singles, many of whom are not strangers to polyamory, to see if anyone is the right fit. While some romances bloom there is also plenty of drama as the feelings grow, passions heat up, jealousies arise, and the relationships are put to the test. In the end, the couples decide if they are ready for more love in their relationship and if they are ready to commit to being a throuple moving forward. Some will find a third love, some will go home as a duo, and some just may go home solo.

Get a sneak peek at all in the trailer below.