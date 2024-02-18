Scroll To Top
Watch the first 10 minutes of For the Love of DILFs episode 5 now (EXCLUSIVE)

Watch the first 10 minutes of 'For the Love of DILFs' episode 5 now (EXCLUSIVE)

For the love of Dilfs episode 5
Courtesy of OUTtv

Kane is PRESSED after his Himbo gets eliminated and three new hotties arrive to shake things up!

rachiepants

Oh gurl, For the Love of DILFS just keeps getting spicier. Up until now, it’s felt like all the players have been playing a straightforward game. Is there a connection? Nope. Out you go. But last week’s double elimination which saw both Big Sal and Nick heading for the door brought out the strategic side of some of our players and left Kane both reeling and without his Himbo.

Naturally, this episode picks up in the aftermath of that elimination and the Daddies are in their feelings. First up are Antony and Ed who saw their duos being targeted because some see the twins as dangerous competition. They are not thrilled but no one is more upset about how the night went down than Kane, who with his Himbo Nick gone, is especially vulnerable going into the next elimination round. To top it off Kane’s heart is a little broken as he had hopes that the connection they shared was going to grow into something better. His fellow Daddies on the other hand disagreed and felt like Nick was just stinging Kane along so to protect thier friend, they exiled his partner to open him up to a new love.

Daddies talking

Courtesy of OUTtv

Speaking of new love, the house also welcomed two new guests, a Himbo named Marcus who surprise, surprise is a model, actor, musician, and all-around hottie. What does he want in a Daddy? Someone who isn't afraid to take control (Paging Dr. Ed!). On the Daddy front, Barry, a personal trainer and massage therapist is here and ready to snap up the hottest, most risk-taking Himbo in the house. We can’t wait to see how this plays out.

Marcus and Barry

Courtesy of OUTtv

Oh, but that's not all, in one final twist another Daddy is joining the fun, but we’ll have to wait for the episode to air to find out about this new hunk. Sigh, we do love cliffhangers.

New to For The Love of DILFs? Well, let us catch you up on your new obsession! The series pairs up two different groups of gay men (older, sexy Daddies and sweet, hunky Himbos) to see if they can forge a real, cross-generational love connection. Helping them along is the always iconic, bisexual goddess Stormy Daniels who serves as host and house mother. For one lucky couple, not only will they find love, but if they’re voted to be “most likely to succeed” they’ll also take home a cash prize of $10,000 as an investment in their future relationship.

For The Love of DILFs is streaming on OUTtv. Watch the first 10 minutes of episode five now.

author avatar

Rachel Shatto

EIC of PRIDE.com

Rachel Shatto, Editor in Chief of PRIDE.com, is an SF Bay Area-based writer, podcaster, and former editor of Curve magazine, where she honed her passion for writing about social justice and sex (and their frequent intersection). Her work has appeared on Elite Daily, Tecca, and Joystiq, and she podcasts regularly about horror on the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network. She can’t live without cats, vintage style, video games, drag queens, or the Oxford comma.

