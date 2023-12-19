Scroll To Top
TV

Jonathan Bailey's Grandma Had The PERFECT Reaction To His Sex Scenes With Matt Bomer

Jonathan Bailey's Grandma Had The PERFECT Reaction To His Sex Scenes With Matt Bomer

Jonathan Bailey, Matt Bomer
Showtime

And she had some thoughts about Bridgerton, too.

rachelkiley

Jonathan Bailey has received rave reviews for his work in Showtime’s Fellow Travelers, but there was one that got a little weird—his grandmother’s.

Both Bailey and costar Matt Bomer popped by The Drew Barrymore Show last week to discuss the limited series, which is an epic story about two gay men who meet in Washington, D.C. in the 1950s, and their “volatile romance” over the next several decades.

Being a Showtime series, it does get a little steamy—okay, maybe a lot steamy. Not exactly the kind of artistry you necessarily want to imagine your relatives crowding around the TV to watch after dinner.

But Bailey’s 93-year-old grandma apparently gave it a go, although she didn’t say anything to him directly afterwards. Instead, he told Barrymore that he sent his sister in to do recon during their mother’s birthday and find out just what Nana thought about the intimacy scenes.

“And she just said, ‘I didn’t know he had it in him,’” he said.

@thedrewbarrymoreshow

#JonathanBailey on his 93-year-old grandma’s reaction to his intimacy scenes in #FellowTravelers & #Bridgerton 😂 Tune in Wednesday (12/13) for more!

Honestly, as far as your grandmother watching your sex scene goes, that sounds like one of the better possible reactions. Not acting disturbed and making him self-conscious, but also not making it weird by seeming too impressed. Props, Nana!

Bailey also mentioned that she checked out Bridgerton, after Barrymore alluded to getting a little heated herself when watching the popular Netflix series. And that review came in a wee bit more lukewarm

“She says, ‘You know, it’s not quite like how they used to make them,’” he recalled.

Sorry, Hays Code lovers! We're not going back!

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
TVEntertainmentCelebrities
mattbomerbridgertonfellowtravelersshowtimejonathanbaileysexscenessex
Be sure to follow Pride on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - The Pride StoreOut Magazine - Fellow Travelers

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

Benjamin Julian, Drea de Mateo, Franek Skywalker
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

44 Celebrities With OnlyFans Accounts to Thirst Over

Saltburn, The Color Purple, All Us Strangers
Movies
Badge
gallery

87 LGBTQ+ Movies We Can’t Wait To See In 2023

below her mouth, heavenly creatures, the hunger
Movies
Badge
gallery

25 All-Time Greatest Lesbian Sex Scenes in Movies & Where To Stream Them

25 Reasons Being A Bottom Is Tougher Than Being A Top
Love&Sex
Badge
gallery

25 Reasons Being A Bottom Is Tougher Than Being A Top

15 Old Hollywood Stars You Probably Didn't Know Were LGBTQ+
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

15 Old Hollywood Stars You Probably Didn't Know Were LGBTQ+

Adore Delano, Karan Brar, Wayne Brady, Billie Eilish
ComingOut
Badge
gallery

These 43 Stars Came Out In 2023 (So Far)

25 Best Himbo Characters In Movies & TV Shows
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

25 Best Himbo Characters In Movies & TV Shows

Bridgerton & Queen Charlotte sex scenes
TV
Badge
gallery

All 20 Sex Scenes on 'Bridgerton', Ranked

Drag Race Trades
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

20 Best 'Trades Of The Season' In The 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Franchise

30 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters
TV
Badge
gallery

30 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters & Where To Watch Them

Latest Stories

author avatar

Rachel Kiley

Rachel Kiley is presumably a writer and definitely not a terminator. She can usually be found crying over queerbaiting in the Pitch Perfect franchise or on Twitter, if not both.

Rachel Kiley is presumably a writer and definitely not a terminator. She can usually be found crying over queerbaiting in the Pitch Perfect franchise or on Twitter, if not both.

Read Full Bio