Jonathan Bailey's Grandma Had The PERFECT Reaction To His Sex Scenes With Matt Bomer

Jonathan Bailey has received rave reviews for his work in Showtime’s Fellow Travelers, but there was one that got a little weird—his grandmother’s.

Both Bailey and costar Matt Bomer popped by The Drew Barrymore Show last week to discuss the limited series, which is an epic story about two gay men who meet in Washington, D.C. in the 1950s, and their “volatile romance” over the next several decades.

Being a Showtime series, it does get a little steamy—okay, maybe a lot steamy. Not exactly the kind of artistry you necessarily want to imagine your relatives crowding around the TV to watch after dinner.

But Bailey’s 93-year-old grandma apparently gave it a go, although she didn’t say anything to him directly afterwards. Instead, he told Barrymore that he sent his sister in to do recon during their mother’s birthday and find out just what Nana thought about the intimacy scenes.

“And she just said, ‘I didn’t know he had it in him,’” he said.