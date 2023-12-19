Jonathan Bailey's Grandma Had The PERFECT Reaction To His Sex Scenes With Matt Bomer
Jonathan Bailey's Grandma Had The PERFECT Reaction To His Sex Scenes With Matt Bomer
And she had some thoughts about Bridgerton, too.
Jonathan Bailey has received rave reviews for his work in Showtime’s Fellow Travelers, but there was one that got a little weird—his grandmother’s.
Both Bailey and costar Matt Bomer popped by The Drew Barrymore Show last week to discuss the limited series, which is an epic story about two gay men who meet in Washington, D.C. in the 1950s, and their “volatile romance” over the next several decades.
Being a Showtime series, it does get a little steamy—okay, maybe a lot steamy. Not exactly the kind of artistry you necessarily want to imagine your relatives crowding around the TV to watch after dinner.
But Bailey’s 93-year-old grandma apparently gave it a go, although she didn’t say anything to him directly afterwards. Instead, he told Barrymore that he sent his sister in to do recon during their mother’s birthday and find out just what Nana thought about the intimacy scenes.
“And she just said, ‘I didn’t know he had it in him,’” he said.
@thedrewbarrymoreshow
#JonathanBailey on his 93-year-old grandma’s reaction to his intimacy scenes in #FellowTravelers & #Bridgerton 😂 Tune in Wednesday (12/13) for more!
Honestly, as far as your grandmother watching your sex scene goes, that sounds like one of the better possible reactions. Not acting disturbed and making him self-conscious, but also not making it weird by seeming too impressed. Props, Nana!
Bailey also mentioned that she checked out Bridgerton, after Barrymore alluded to getting a little heated herself when watching the popular Netflix series. And that review came in a wee bit more lukewarm
“She says, ‘You know, it’s not quite like how they used to make them,’” he recalled.
Sorry, Hays Code lovers! We're not going back!
- Your Boyfriend Jonathan Bailey Reveals He's Officially Taken, Has A 'Lovely Man' ›
- Matt Bomer & Jonathan Bailey Kissing on the Beach Is a Gay Emergency ›
- 'Bridgerton' Star Jonathan Bailey Reveals Why He Hid His Sexuality ›