Bring back our girls! Watch this sickening 'Drag Race' S16 E15 preview

The girls are girling — and back on our screens!
The reunion special of RuPaul’s Drag Race season 16 is apparently going to be a unique experience that we’ve never seen before during a flagship season. Instead of a full reunion episode, the eliminated queens are brought back for a Lip Sync LaLaPaRuZa Smackdown for the chance to win a grand prize of $50,000.
All 11 of the eliminated queens are back to compete in this lip sync challenge: Amanda Tori Meating, Xunami Muse, Dawn, Hershii LiqCour Jeté, Geneva Karr, Plasma, Morphine Love Dion, Q, Megami, Mirage, and Mhi’ya Iman LePaige.
After they all have their walk-ins, Mama Ru announces that the top 3 queens — Nymphia Wind, Plane Jane, and Sapphira Cristál — are also joining them in the episode. However, it’s still unclear if the top 3 contestants are actually participating in the episode or are simply going to watch it all unfold.
This exact format has never happened in Drag Race herstory. The closest we’ve gotten was All Stars 4, which had an episode reuniting the first four eliminated contestants with the queens who were still competing. If any queen still in the season lost a lip sync, an eliminated contestant would take their place.
However, that format wasn’t an official reunion episode (despite reuniting the queens in the werk room). Episode 15 of Drag Race season 16 looks like an entirely new concept that we haven’t seen in the U.S. series, and we couldn’t be more excited to see how this will play out.
May the best lip syncing diva win!
RuPaul’s Drag Race season 16 airs every Friday on MTV.