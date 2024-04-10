Bring back our girls! Watch this sickening 'Drag Race' S16 E15 preview

The girls are girling — and back on our screens!

The reunion special of RuPaul’s Drag Race season 16 is apparently going to be a unique experience that we’ve never seen before during a flagship season. Instead of a full reunion episode, the eliminated queens are brought back for a Lip Sync LaLaPaRuZa Smackdown for the chance to win a grand prize of $50,000.

All 11 of the eliminated queens are back to compete in this lip sync challenge: Amanda Tori Meating, Xunami Muse, Dawn, Hershii LiqCour Jeté, Geneva Karr, Plasma, Morphine Love Dion, Q, Megami, Mirage, and Mhi’ya Iman LePaige.

After they all have their walk-ins, Mama Ru announces that the top 3 queens — Nymphia Wind, Plane Jane, and Sapphira Cristál — are also joining them in the episode. However, it’s still unclear if the top 3 contestants are actually participating in the episode or are simply going to watch it all unfold.