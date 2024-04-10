Scroll To Top
TV

Bring back our girls! Watch this sickening Drag Race S16 E15 preview

Bring back our girls! Watch this sickening 'Drag Race' S16 E15 preview

RuPaul’s Drag Race season 16 episode 15 preview
MTV

The eliminated queens of RuPaul’s Drag Race season 16 come back for the reunion special. But this time, they’re about to battle it out!

simbernardo

The girls are girling — and back on our screens!

The reunion special of RuPaul’s Drag Race season 16 is apparently going to be a unique experience that we’ve never seen before during a flagship season. Instead of a full reunion episode, the eliminated queens are brought back for a Lip Sync LaLaPaRuZa Smackdown for the chance to win a grand prize of $50,000.

All 11 of the eliminated queens are back to compete in this lip sync challenge: Amanda Tori Meating, Xunami Muse, Dawn, Hershii LiqCour Jeté, Geneva Karr, Plasma, Morphine Love Dion, Q, Megami, Mirage, and Mhi’ya Iman LePaige.

After they all have their walk-ins, Mama Ru announces that the top 3 queens — Nymphia Wind, Plane Jane, and Sapphira Cristál — are also joining them in the episode. However, it’s still unclear if the top 3 contestants are actually participating in the episode or are simply going to watch it all unfold.

This exact format has never happened in Drag Race herstory. The closest we’ve gotten was All Stars 4, which had an episode reuniting the first four eliminated contestants with the queens who were still competing. If any queen still in the season lost a lip sync, an eliminated contestant would take their place.

However, that format wasn’t an official reunion episode (despite reuniting the queens in the werk room). Episode 15 of Drag Race season 16 looks like an entirely new concept that we haven’t seen in the U.S. series, and we couldn’t be more excited to see how this will play out.

May the best lip syncing diva win!

RuPaul’s Drag Race season 16 airs every Friday on MTV.

From Your Site Articles
TVRuPaulsDragRaceRuPaulDragQueensEntertainmentMTVMusic
amanda tori meatinglip sync battlemegamimhi’ya iman lepaigemiragemorphine love dionrupaul's drag race reunionrupaul's drag race season 16rupaul's drag race season 16 episode 15rupaul's drag race season 16 reunion
Be sure to follow Pride on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - The Pride StoreOut / Advocate Magazine - Fellow Travelers & Jamie Lee Curtis

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

John Cena, Denise Richards, Tyler Cameron
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

46 Celebrities With OnlyFans Accounts to Thirst Over

below her mouth, heavenly creatures, the hunger
Movies
Badge
gallery

25 All-Time Greatest Lesbian Sex Scenes in Movies & Where To Stream Them

Saltburn, The Color Purple, All Us Strangers
Movies
Badge
gallery

87 LGBTQ+ Movies We Can’t Wait To See In 2023

28 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap
Dating
Badge
gallery

28 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap

25 Reasons Being A Bottom Is Tougher Than Being A Top
Love&Sex
Badge
gallery

25 Reasons Being A Bottom Is Tougher Than Being A Top

​These 44 Stars Came Out In 2023 ​
ComingOut
Badge
gallery

​These 44 Stars Came Out In 2023 ​

30 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters
TV
Badge
gallery

30 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters & Where To Watch Them

30 sexiest gay scenes in film
Movies

30 steamy gay scenes in movies that have us feeling VERY h-word

Bridgerton & Queen Charlotte sex scenes
TV
Badge
gallery

All 20 Sex Scenes on 'Bridgerton', Ranked

30 Best 'Trades Of The Season' In The 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Franchise
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

30 Best 'Trades Of The Season' In The 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Franchise

Latest Stories

author avatar

Bernardo Sim

Editor

Bernardo Sim experiences and explains queer multiverses. Born in Brazil, he currently lives in South Florida.

Bernardo Sim experiences and explains queer multiverses. Born in Brazil, he currently lives in South Florida.

Read Full Bio