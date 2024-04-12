Tom Hiddleston on whether he'll ever play the bi God of Mischief again

After over a decade playing our fave bisexual supervillain, Loki, Tom Hiddleston admits he’s not sure if he’ll ever pick up those giant gold horns again.

The 43-year-old Marvel star was a guest on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Thursday to talk about his show The Night Manager returning for two more seasons after an eight-year-long hiatus.

But the late-night host had to also grill the star on his role as Loki — who became canonically queer when he admitted to having relationships with men and women during the first season of the series — and whether Hiddleston knew he’d be playing the God of Mischief for 14 years.

“I had no idea, and every time someone says that, it kind of blows my mind because when I was cast in 2009, I was 28, and I’m 43 now, and that’s a big chunk of my adult life I’ve been playing this amazing character,” he explained.“It’s changed the course of my life completely.”