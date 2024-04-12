Scroll To Top
Tom Hiddleston on whether he'll ever play the bi God of Mischief again

Tom Hiddleston talks to Jimmy Kimmel about his role as Loki
Disney+

The Loki star opened up about the future of this beloved queer character in the MCU.

After over a decade playing our fave bisexual supervillain, Loki, Tom Hiddleston admits he’s not sure if he’ll ever pick up those giant gold horns again.

The 43-year-old Marvel star was a guest on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Thursday to talk about his show The Night Manager returning for two more seasons after an eight-year-long hiatus.

But the late-night host had to also grill the star on his role as Loki — who became canonically queer when he admitted to having relationships with men and women during the first season of the series — and whether Hiddleston knew he’d be playing the God of Mischief for 14 years.

“I had no idea, and every time someone says that, it kind of blows my mind because when I was cast in 2009, I was 28, and I’m 43 now, and that’s a big chunk of my adult life I’ve been playing this amazing character,” he explained.“It’s changed the course of my life completely.”

When asked if he thought the season two finale of Loki marks the end of playing the character, considering his storyline was wrapped up, the Thor star admitted he’s not sure.

“I really don’t know,” Hiddleston said before Kimmel questioned him further, joking that stars often lie about the future of the franchise they have starred in.

“I know that we’ve reached some sort of narrative conclusion with season two, which feels very satisfying to me,” he answered.

Hiddleston also confided that he doesn’t consider Loki to be a villain, “I’m aware that he’s made some interesting choices, which could be accumulated into a picture that looks like he’s a villain, and once upon a time, he was making some misguided choices,” he said. “You know, trying to take over New York and the Avengers having to assemble to stop him, that was a bad day in the office. … I’d like to think that you know, 14 years later, he’s making some slightly more generous, loving and heroic choices.”

Despite the ornate costumes and weapons Hiddleston got to use during his run in the MCU, he never took anything home, not even his signature gilded horns, and then explained that he doesn’t know where he would have kept them.

But Kimmel had the perfect solution: the Asgardian God of Mischief should have a “horn-y room” where he could mount them on the wall.

“I don’t know what message that sends to guests who come over for dinner,” Hiddleston quipped before Kimmel responded, “I think the message is, ‘I’m Loki, damn it.’”

Ariel Messman-Rucker

Ariel Messman-Rucker is an Oakland-born journalist who now calls the Pacific Northwest her home. When she’s not writing about politics and queer pop culture, she can be found reading, hiking, or talking about horror movies with the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network.

