This Alleged Queer Love Triangle In Vanderpump Rules Has Us LIVING

Okay, whoa, if there was ever a time to tune into Bravo’s Vanderpump Rules, it is the upcoming eleventh season.

Bravo just released an extended preview trailer, but before we dive into what in the holy heck of what is about to happen, here's a quick recap for those who missed season 10:

Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval broke up after Sandoval cheated with one of Ariana's best friends, Rachel nee Raquel in a whole thing now known as “Scandoval” that has way too much going on for this recap. Another couple, Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney, also went through a divorce, but things were pretty chill until Schwartz and Rachel (yes, same Rachel) started smooshing faces, and also Scandoval happened.

Maloney sided with Madix, and Schwartz sided with Sandoval, and the two wound up hating each other after an otherwise amicable divorce. Now, in the new season, it seems things are about to get spicier between the former lovers as the fight is on other over the same woman.

For the record, we're team Katie all the way. First of all, she deserves a spicy romance and secondly her bisexual hair cut is giving us all the feelings.

In the trailer, Schwartz commented that he’d “never been in a love triangle before” while each of them shared a split screen kissing the same girl. Maloney said she hoped “the best man” won, and the mystery woman said she had “a crush on the worst couple.”

X, formerly Twitter, account @thebravobabe_ then posted a screenshot from musician Tori Keeth’s Instagram Story that alleges she’s the woman in question.