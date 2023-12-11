This Alleged Queer Love Triangle In Vanderpump Rules Has Us LIVING

Scroll To Top
This Queer Love Triangle In The Vanderpump Rules Season 11 Trailer Has Us Living

This Queer Love Triangle In The 'Vanderpump Rules' Trailer Has Us LIVING

Bravo/YouTube

Team Katie!

@andrewjstillman

Okay, whoa, if there was ever a time to tune into Bravo’s Vanderpump Rules, it is the upcoming eleventh season.

Bravo just released an extended preview trailer, but before we dive into what in the holy heck of what is about to happen, here's a quick recap for those who missed season 10:

Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval broke up after Sandoval cheated with one of Ariana's best friends, Rachel nee Raquel in a whole thing now known as “Scandoval” that has way too much going on for this recap. Another couple, Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney, also went through a divorce, but things were pretty chill until Schwartz and Rachel (yes, same Rachel) started smooshing faces, and also Scandoval happened.

Maloney sided with Madix, and Schwartz sided with Sandoval, and the two wound up hating each other after an otherwise amicable divorce. Now, in the new season, it seems things are about to get spicier between the former lovers as the fight is on other over the same woman.

For the record, we're team Katie all the way. First of all, she deserves a spicy romance and secondly her bisexual hair cut is giving us all the feelings.

In the trailer, Schwartz commented that he’d “never been in a love triangle before” while each of them shared a split screen kissing the same girl. Maloney said she hoped “the best man” won, and the mystery woman said she had “a crush on the worst couple.”

X, formerly Twitter, account @thebravobabe_ then posted a screenshot from musician Tori Keeth’s Instagram Story that alleges she’s the woman in question.


Outside of her music, The 24-year-old is also known for her appearance as Sophia Walker in The Message, as well as providing the voices for Mandy and Sandy in Henry Danger and Danger Voice. Her role in the upcoming season of Vanderpump, ​for now remains a mystery.

Catch the new season with all the juicy deets when it hits Bravo on January 30, 2024 at 8/7c.

In the meantime, check out the extended preview for yourself down below:

TVBisexualEntertainmentCelebrities
scandovalariana madixkatie maloneylove triangletom sandovaltom schwartztori keethvanderpump rulesVanderpump Rules
Andrew J. Stillman

Contributing Writer for Pride.com

Andrew J. Stillman is a freelance writer and yoga instructor exploring the world. Check him out at andrewjstillman.com or follow him @andrewjstillman on all the things.

Andrew J. Stillman is a freelance writer and yoga instructor exploring the world. Check him out at andrewjstillman.com or follow him @andrewjstillman on all the things.

