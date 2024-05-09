Watch: Jinkx Monsoon Mystifies as The Maestro in New ‘Doctor Who’ Teaser

It’s Jinkx Monsoon’s world and we’re all just living in it. Monsoon is the current reigning Queen of All Queens from RuPaul’s Drag Race, as well as currently starring as Audrey in Little Shop of Horrors before rejoining the revival of Chicago in June. She also just released a perfume that has sold out. Twice.

Now, the wait is almost over to have her grace our TV screens once more.

The season 14 premiere of Doctor Who is less than 48 hours away, and a new clip just dropped to keep fans sated until then. The new clip, a one-minute excerpt from the season’s second episode, “The Devil’s Chord”, is heavy on Jinkx Monsoon and properly introduces fans to her character.

“My notation is Maestro,” she delivers with a languid flourish, adding, “I am music.”

Courtesy of Disney+ The episode will follow the Doctor (Ncuti Gatwa) and his companion Ruby Sunday (Millie Gibson) taking the TARDIS back to 1960s London with the intent of meeting The Beatles. Instead, they encounter The Maestro, the Doctor’s most powerful enemy yet. While tantalizing, this doesn’t give fans anymore information to discern anything new about the character. We do know that is NOT a new iteration of longtime Doctor Who antagonist The Master- a popular early theory given that “maestro” is indeed Italian for “master”. Showrunner Russell T Davies has also stated that the Maestro will be adding a “godlike element” to the show. Excellent casting, given Jinkx Monsoon’s many given goddess like qualities . Davies also describes her in Doctor Who Magazine as “a deity with daddy issues” as well as the episode’s eponymous devil.