Watch: Jinkx Monsoon Mystifies as The Maestro in New Doctor Who Teaser

Jinkx Monsoon in Doctor Who
Courtesy of Disney+

Cue the music!

It’s Jinkx Monsoon’s world and we’re all just living in it. Monsoon is the current reigning Queen of All Queens from RuPaul’s Drag Race, as well as currently starring as Audrey in Little Shop of Horrorsbefore rejoining the revival of Chicago in June. She also just released a perfume that has sold out. Twice.

Now, the wait is almost over to have her grace our TV screens once more.

The season 14 premiere of Doctor Who is less than 48 hours away, and a new clip just dropped to keep fans sated until then. The new clip, a one-minute excerpt from the season’s second episode, “The Devil’s Chord”, is heavy on Jinkx Monsoon and properly introduces fans to her character.

“My notation is Maestro,” she delivers with a languid flourish, adding, “I am music.”

Jinkx Monsoon in Doctor Who

Courtesy of Disney+

The episode will follow the Doctor (Ncuti Gatwa) and his companion Ruby Sunday (Millie Gibson) taking the TARDIS back to 1960s London with the intent of meeting The Beatles. Instead, they encounter The Maestro, the Doctor’s most powerful enemy yet.

While tantalizing, this doesn’t give fans anymore information to discern anything new about the character. We do know that is NOT a new iteration of longtime Doctor Who antagonist The Master- a popular early theory given that “maestro” is indeed Italian for “master”.

Showrunner Russell T Davies has also stated that the Maestro will be adding a “godlike element” to the show. Excellent casting, given Jinkx Monsoon’s many given goddess like qualities. Davies also describes her in Doctor Who Magazineas “a deity with daddy issues” as well as the episode’s eponymous devil.

Jinkx Monsoon in Doctor Who

Courtesy of Disney+

In addition to the video, the BBC also released three new photos of Jinkx Monsoon in character. There’s closeup of her crawling out from behind a piano, a haunting shot of Monsoon in purple, singing on top of a white grand piano, and- my personal favorite- a still of her in a royal blue coat and matching pants. And for those that still can’t get enough Doctor Who, there’s always this edit which I’ve watched a good 40 times.

The 14th season of Doctor Who premieres tomorrow, May 10th, at 7 PM EST on Disney+. Watch the new clip below

TVEntertainmentDragQueensGeekCelebrities
rupaul's drag racedoctor whojinkx monsoonncuti gatwa
