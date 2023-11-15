DJ Anabel Englund Enters Her Slay Era & Here's Where You Can See Her Next

How is EDC Orlando already over?

The iconic dance festival just wrapped up over the weekend and had plenty of unbelievable moments, including performances from The Chainsmokers, Gryffin, Kaskade, Seven Lions, Alesso, and more.

Another DJ that slayed her performance was Anabel Englund, who's been performing at a slew of popular festivals this year, including EDC Las Vegas back in May.

"Looking out into the crowd is just so beautiful. I love performing because I can really just be in the moment. I can take up an hour or two hours playing my own music and being my own star," Englund tells PRIDE.

This year has been very full circle for Englund, as her very first rave that she attended was Electric Daisy Carnival. To perform for the legendary festival twice in one year is quite the accomplishment.

"It just feels so surreal. I feel so proud. It's amazing honestly. It's music that's very personal to me. I played a couple of my new songs in my new set and it just seemed like everyone loved it. I have a body of work I'm going to be releasing at the top of next year."

Between large festivals, Englund has also performed at a couple Pride events this year. She even achieved a personal milestone by meeting Trixie Mattel at Utah Pride.

"I got to meet her! I'm opening for her in Miami at Dreamland Festival December 28, so you should come. I'm ready to slay."

To keep up with everything Anabel Englund is up to, follow her on Instagram.