Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande's 'Rain On Me' Grammy Win Made History

Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande just made Grammy history!

The two pop legends took home some gold at last night's 63rd annual Grammys after their instantly-iconic bop "Rain On Me" won the award for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, besting fellow nominees J Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny and Tainy, Justin Bieber with Quavo, BTS, and Taylor Swift with Bon Iver!

But as if bringing home a trophy for one of the best songs to come out the hellhole that was 2020 wasn't enough, the win had a much greater meaning for many, especially since, as the New York Daily News points out, it was the first time a track that featured exclusively women has taken home the award since the category was created and first introduced to the Grammy ceremony back in 2012.

As can be expected, Ari was quick to share her excitement about the big win (Ari's second Grammy, Gaga's twelfth) on social media!

"Eternally, deeply grateful for you, for this experience, to have been a part of this song and this celebration of healing and recovery, to be able to dance in the rain with you, to call you my dear friend, amnd to now share this," she wrote, congratulating Gaga on their joint win. "Beyond thankful. Congratulations queen, ti voglio bene!"

We stan history-making, queens supporting and uplifting one another!

Just cuz, let's relive all the (Grammy-winning) glory that is "Rain On Me!"