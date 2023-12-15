Jeff Lewis Says That A Celebrity On 'Hollywood Houselift' Was 'Nasty'

He's always honest!

Jeff Lewis never shies away from being 100% real... even if some people don't like what he has to say.

Regardless of some of his hot takes, the reality star always delivers when he renovates celebrity homes, which he's been doing for many years now.

On his hit show Hollywood Houselift, Lewis is flipping gorgeous homes upside down and changing lives. Plus, his clientele is very exclusive and star-studded.

With season two featuring A-list celebrities like Anthony Anderson, Noah Beck, Kate Bosworth, Josh Duhamel, Sara Foster, Regina Hall, Christina Ricci, and Gina Rodriguez, there's no shortage of big personalities taking up each and every home renovation project.

"I knew the first season was successful. The celebrities are very protected and as much as they try to protect themselves, we insert ourselves in their lives in a way where they really can't hide," Lewis tells PRIDE.

Hollywood Houselift has also shown Lewis' personal growth as he gets to show off his incredible team, adorable daughter Monroe, and the lessons he's learned from reality TV fame.

"I've burned so many bridges in my life. Is this the hill I want to die on? Most of the time, I say no. If I have a conflict with a celebrity, there is a part of me that wants to tell them off, but then I think... what are the repercussions of this?"

In fact, Lewis even bit his tongue when one of his celebrity clients on the current season started causing problems. Instead of getting into a verbal spar, the renovator took the high road.

"There was one person, for a minute, who got a little nasty. I'm glad I took a breath and didn't respond immediately, because that could have ended very badly. I was able to work it out with this person. It was a very successful project and reveal. I'm very proud of myself that I didn't fly off the handle, because by the way, the person was being a b*tch."

Although he kept the peace on the set of Hollywood Houselift, the star had no problem voicing his opinions on everything Real Housewives last month at BravoCon.

Lewis notably came for RHOSLC star Monica Garcia by saying she was on "food stamps" and that he didn't appreciate her lifestyle being shown on the flashy program.

"I stand by what I said. I think she's a miscast. I don't think she lives a life that's aspirational. Everyone I know who watches the show loves the affluent lifestyle. This is not it. I don't think she's a right fit."

While he may not be on the best terms with certain housewives, Lewis is still very close with his bestie and boss Andy Cohen.

As a newly single man, the renovator also revealed that Cohen is trying to set him up with one of his friends! However, Lewis hasn't done the best job at staying in touch with his potential new man.

"I talked to the guy briefly and then I lost his number, so Andy just resent it, so I'm going to reach out. We'll see! He's adamant that this guy is good for me. I'm going to listen to him. He's a smart guy [and] he's been right in the past."

One thing is certain though... Lewis doesn't have very high standards.

"My standards are on the floor... low, low, low standards. A job would be good, but not required. I just care about what they look like... as long as they're attractive."

Hollywood Houselift with Jeff Lewis is streaming now on Amazon Freevee. To see the full interview with Jeff Lewis, check out the videos above and below.