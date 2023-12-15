Scroll To Top
Interviews

Jeff Lewis Says That A Celebrity On Hollywood Houselift Was 'Nasty'

Jeff Lewis Says That A Celebrity On 'Hollywood Houselift' Was 'Nasty'

Jeff Lewis
Michael Muller / Amazon Freevee

In a new interview with PRIDE, the reality star is spilling all the tea and giving plenty of his unfiltered opinions.

rickycornish

He's always honest!

Jeff Lewis never shies away from being 100% real... even if some people don't like what he has to say.

Regardless of some of his hot takes, the reality star always delivers when he renovates celebrity homes, which he's been doing for many years now.

On his hit show Hollywood Houselift, Lewis is flipping gorgeous homes upside down and changing lives. Plus, his clientele is very exclusive and star-studded.

With season two featuring A-list celebrities like Anthony Anderson, Noah Beck, Kate Bosworth, Josh Duhamel, Sara Foster, Regina Hall, Christina Ricci, and Gina Rodriguez, there's no shortage of big personalities taking up each and every home renovation project.

"I knew the first season was successful. The celebrities are very protected and as much as they try to protect themselves, we insert ourselves in their lives in a way where they really can't hide," Lewis tells PRIDE.

Hollywood Houselift has also shown Lewis' personal growth as he gets to show off his incredible team, adorable daughter Monroe, and the lessons he's learned from reality TV fame.

"I've burned so many bridges in my life. Is this the hill I want to die on? Most of the time, I say no. If I have a conflict with a celebrity, there is a part of me that wants to tell them off, but then I think... what are the repercussions of this?"

In fact, Lewis even bit his tongue when one of his celebrity clients on the current season started causing problems. Instead of getting into a verbal spar, the renovator took the high road.

"There was one person, for a minute, who got a little nasty. I'm glad I took a breath and didn't respond immediately, because that could have ended very badly. I was able to work it out with this person. It was a very successful project and reveal. I'm very proud of myself that I didn't fly off the handle, because by the way, the person was being a b*tch."

Although he kept the peace on the set of Hollywood Houselift, the star had no problem voicing his opinions on everything Real Housewives last month at BravoCon.

Lewis notably came for RHOSLC star Monica Garcia by saying she was on "food stamps" and that he didn't appreciate her lifestyle being shown on the flashy program.

"I stand by what I said. I think she's a miscast. I don't think she lives a life that's aspirational. Everyone I know who watches the show loves the affluent lifestyle. This is not it. I don't think she's a right fit."

While he may not be on the best terms with certain housewives, Lewis is still very close with his bestie and boss Andy Cohen.

As a newly single man, the renovator also revealed that Cohen is trying to set him up with one of his friends! However, Lewis hasn't done the best job at staying in touch with his potential new man.

"I talked to the guy briefly and then I lost his number, so Andy just resent it, so I'm going to reach out. We'll see! He's adamant that this guy is good for me. I'm going to listen to him. He's a smart guy [and] he's been right in the past."

One thing is certain though... Lewis doesn't have very high standards.

"My standards are on the floor... low, low, low standards. A job would be good, but not required. I just care about what they look like... as long as they're attractive."

Hollywood Houselift with Jeff Lewis is streaming now on Amazon Freevee. To see the full interview with Jeff Lewis, check out the videos above and below.

From Your Site Articles
InterviewsTVVideoViralEntertainmentCelebrities
celebritiesentertainmentreality tvdramareal housewivesbravojeff lewisinterviews
Be sure to follow Pride on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - The Pride StoreOut Magazine - Fellow Travelers

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

Benjamin Julian, Drea de Mateo, Franek Skywalker
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

44 Celebrities With OnlyFans Accounts to Thirst Over

Saltburn, The Color Purple, All Us Strangers
Movies
Badge
gallery

87 LGBTQ+ Movies We Can’t Wait To See In 2023

below her mouth, heavenly creatures, the hunger
Movies
Badge
gallery

25 All-Time Greatest Lesbian Sex Scenes in Movies & Where To Stream Them

25 Reasons Being A Bottom Is Tougher Than Being A Top
Love&Sex
Badge
gallery

25 Reasons Being A Bottom Is Tougher Than Being A Top

15 Old Hollywood Stars You Probably Didn't Know Were LGBTQ+
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

15 Old Hollywood Stars You Probably Didn't Know Were LGBTQ+

Adore Delano, Karan Brar, Wayne Brady, Billie Eilish
ComingOut
Badge
gallery

These 43 Stars Came Out In 2023 (So Far)

25 Best Himbo Characters In Movies & TV Shows
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

25 Best Himbo Characters In Movies & TV Shows

Bridgerton & Queen Charlotte sex scenes
TV
Badge
gallery

All 20 Sex Scenes on 'Bridgerton', Ranked

Drag Race Trades
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

20 Best 'Trades Of The Season' In The 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Franchise

27 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters
TV
Badge
gallery

27 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters

Latest Stories

author avatar

Ricky Cornish

Ricky Cornish is an on-air correspondent for Equal Pride, where he's breaking down the latest in pop culture for Out Magazine, Pride.com, Plus Magazine, The Advocate, and Out Traveler.

Based in Las Vegas, Ricky can be seen interviewing the biggest celebrities at red carpets and premiere events around the city.

To follow Ricky and see what's trending, you can follow him on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, Facebook, andYouTube.

Ricky Cornish is an on-air correspondent for Equal Pride, where he's breaking down the latest in pop culture for Out Magazine, Pride.com, Plus Magazine, The Advocate, and Out Traveler.

Based in Las Vegas, Ricky can be seen interviewing the biggest celebrities at red carpets and premiere events around the city.

To follow Ricky and see what's trending, you can follow him on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, Facebook, andYouTube.

Read Full Bio