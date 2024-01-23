Scroll To Top
Celebrities

Monica Garcia isn't returning to 'RHOSLC' and fans are LIVID

Monica Garcia isn't returning to 'RHOSLC' and fans are LIVID

Monica Garcia
Courtesy of Clifton Prescod/Bravo

The breakout star is reportedly exiting the show after a record-breaking season.

rickycornish


Justice for Reality Von Tease!

Bravo fans were shocked when People Magazine reported the news that Monica Garcia is departing The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City after just one season.

Garcia brought in record ratings for the show, especially after the other ladies discovered that she was one of multiple people who secretly ran a troll Instagram account.

Leading up to the announcement, Garcia removed #RHOSLC from her Instagram bio and the cast has been vocal about not wanting to film with the reality star next season.

Cameras are expected to start rolling next month on season five and Garcia's absence will definitely be felt. Fans online are going berserk following the sudden news and we've included our favorite reactions below.

Ricky Cornish

Ricky Cornish is an on-air correspondent for Equal Pride, where he's breaking down the latest in pop culture for Out Magazine, Pride.com, Plus Magazine, The Advocate, and Out Traveler.

Based in Las Vegas, Ricky can be seen interviewing the biggest celebrities at red carpets and premiere events around the city.

To follow Ricky and see what's trending, you can follow him on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, Facebook, andYouTube.

