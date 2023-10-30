Fernando Miro Reveals Unheard Stories Working With Taylor Swift

Going on tour with Taylor Swift never goes out of style.

Fernando Miro is a popular dancer and acrobat who's worked with some of the biggest artists in the world, including Swift herself and pop icon Katy Perry.

Back in 2011-2012, Swift went on tour to promote her majorly-successful album Speak Now, where Miro served as one of her background dancers. He can even be seen in "The Story of Us" music video!

Today, Miro is starring in the hit Spiegelworld production Atomic Saloon Show in Las Vegas and he's grateful to have worked with a powerhouse like Swift so many years ago.

"I was in the Speak Now era! It was supposed to be a dry tour because she just turned 21 and I was 22, so we were very contemporary age-wise," Miro tells PRIDE.

While on tour, Miro reveals a fun story where the two had a little too much to drink while on the road that led to some silly shenanigans.

"We actually got into the tour bus and we just drank a lot. I tried to do a lift with her, but obviously I'm not the tallest guy and she's a tall girl! She just fell completely on top of me... Taylor Swift just smashing me. That was a fun tour. She's super cool!"

The dancer also worked with Katy Perry during her Witness world tour from 2017-218. Miro's wild story with Perry actually happened during a performance.

"One of my legs flew down and hit her in the hat. The hat pushed her mouth down and she [hit] the microphone with her mouth. The day after, I went over to her dressing room and [apologized]. She didn't even notice and she was like, 'I forgot about that. You're fine!'"

Anyone visiting Vegas can see Miro perform in Atomic Saloon Show and can get tickets here. To see the full interview with Fernando Miro, check out the video below.