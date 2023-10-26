This alpha has been unmasked!

Tyler Posey is the latest celebrity to shed his costume on the current season of The Masked Singer.

The timing of his elimination is a bit ironic as the star just got married in an intimate ceremony to his beautiful wife Phem.

"From the second I woke up to the moment I fell asleep with my wife, it was the best day of my life. I did not expect that. There was something in the air. I can't describe it. It was beautiful," Posey tells PRIDE.

Although Posey got the boot from The Masked Singer just after his special day, the singer is grateful to have had the experience to compete on the popular show.

"I had a great time! This is such a once-in-a-lifetime experience that I was very happy to be part of. I'm very honored and humbled by it. I miss it. I miss being there. I was sad that I got voted off so quickly."

Now that the show is off his plate, Posey is continuing to focus his time and energy on his passions. One exciting project that he's currently working on is a sequel to Teen Wolf: The Movie.

"I wrote it! It's a beautiful script. It's the best I've ever seen Teen Wolf be. The creators don't want to do Teen Wolf anymore, which I understand. Now, I want to take the lead! That's hopefully in the future."

Tyler Posey Spills on His Wedding & Competing on 'The Masked Singer' youtu.be

The heartthrob even teased some exciting drama that would go down if a Teen Wolf sequel is greenlit.

"Teen Wolf has always had really interesting deaths. There's a death in this one! I don't know if we're going to be able to pull it off, but it's really intense."

Beyond expressing himself creatively, Posey is well aware that the Teen Wolf fanbase is just as dedicated today as it was when the show first premiered on MTV.

"It's forever and I love it so much! It grows more and more each day. I recently was with someone and a younger kid recognized me, so it's still happening for younger generations. It's always going to be there."

Many fans, young and old, also had their gay awakenings watching Teen Wolf thanks to the exciting nature of the show.

"Teen Wolf made people happy to be themselves and secure. I would love for everyone to feel awakened from watching our show and movie. It's my favorite thing ever. It happens to me all the time! People will literally come up and say, 'I had my gay awakening watching you!' That's so cool."

The Masked Singer airs Wednesday nights on FOX. To see the full interview with Tyler Posey, check out the videos above below.