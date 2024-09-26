Are you into podophilia? Here's how you'll know

There’s so much more to exploring sex than basic penetration or oral encounters. There are kinks and fetishes aplenty for people to explore, with some a little more taboo than others.

You may know all about the growing popularity of maschalagnia, or a fetish involving sniffing armpits. While the stigma for maschalagnia has lessened over time, it’s not as popular as an even bigger fetish known as podophilia.

You may have had to stop and re-read that word, but you did read it correctly and it is different than what you may have initially read it as.

Podophilia is a foot fetish, and while many people claim to be repulsed by the idea, it’s actually one of the most commonly practiced fetishes out there, especially within the LGBTQ+ community.

Let’s take a look at what it is, some misconceptions about it, and how normalized the practice has become.

What’s the deal with feet fetishes? Alvaro Pantoja/Shutterstock Having a foot fetish is similar many other fetishes in that those who don’t practice it may not understand it and therefore try to shame you for it. If you experience podophilia, the long story short of it is, you’re sexually attracted to feet or objects associated with feet. Even if people try to shame you for it, there’s nothing wrong with it and you should never be embarrassed so long as you practice safely and with conscent Often, people sexually attracted to feet find themselves on the butt-end of a joke — that is, until they watch a super hot scene like in Fellow Travelerswhen Jonathan Bailey sucked on Matt Bomer’s toes.

Is there any psychology behind the sexual fascination? Dmitry Tkachev/Shutterstock There’s always a psychological reasoning behind any desire, fantasy, kink, or anything in between, but that doesn’t have to be as scary as people make it out to be. In 2019, the National Library of Medicine (NLM) published a study through the National Institutes of Health (NIH) that focused on sexuality in the 21st century, with an aim to explain fetishism. It noted that the first reports of various types of fetishism date back to the early 19th century, which isn’t actually as long ago as it seems. During the exploration, the research provided psychoanalysis and behavioral theories to explain the genesis of “fetishistic disorders,” with the primary theory being that the event that spawns the fetish occurs during childhood. It’s explained that, during childhood, people may fixate on a certain object, which causes them to sexually fixate on it during adulthood because they consider it to be a “good” object. The idea is that, as people grow, they become aroused by the objects or body parts that remind them of their childhood.

How popular are feet fetishes? Vlad Orlov/Shutterstock Sometimes questions like these are difficult to be precise about because oftentimes people, fearing judgment, will not be totally forthcoming about their desires. With that said, a study done by the International Journal of Impotence Research (IJIR) showed podophilia was one of the most commonly practiced fetishes as early as 2007. The findings at the time showed that around one-third of participants had a preference for body parts or objects usually associated with the body, stating that “feet and objects associated with feet were the most common target of preferences.” Although you don't have to subscribe to any sexual identity, foot fetishes tend to be more common among men of all types, regardless of their sexual preference.

Is there a difference between a foot fetish and shoe fetish? Reshetnikov_art/Shutterstock You may not think it upon initial definition, but having a foot fetish and having a shoe fetish are actually two entirely different things. For those who prefer feet, that preference usually comes with bare feet. Similar to those who enjoy sniffing armpits, you may want the feet to be dirty or sweaty, or you may prefer them to be clean and smooth. For those who experience a shoe fetish, also known as retifism, the sexual arousal comes from feet being in shoes, and can even appeal to wearing the shoes yourself. You may prefer specific types of shoes like heels or sandals, but most simply enjoy shoes in general. While they are not one and the same, many people have a fetish for both.

I think I have a foot fetish, what do I do? Just Dance/Shutterstock Communication is always so important, regardless of the topic at hand. When it comes to podophilia, especially if you’re in a relationship, talk with your partner about your desires and see if you can find a common ground; they may be just as interested but are nervous to share. If you do decide to explore, either in a relationship or any other partner, you may start out small with some massages or perhaps washing their feet. You may feel more comfortable having your feet played with after having a pedicure, which would make a foot job (stimulating the genitals with your feet) a lot easier and more comfortable. Although some sexually transmitted infections such as genital herpes, syphilis, and human papillomavirus (HPV) can be transferred through skin-to-skin contact, for the most part, exploring a foot fetish is considered relatively safe.

What type of online platforms exist for me? Viktor Lom/Shutterstock In the Age of the Internet, there will always be a place for you to explore what you need. If you're looking to make money off of your feet, sites like OnlyFans or OnlyFeet are a great avenue and also provide a space where you can keep your identity private. Sometimes people pay plenty of money to do something as simple as watch you take off your socks.

