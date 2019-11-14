Kristen Stewart Got to Play Queer in Charlie's Angels

"It was always very important to me to show that she was outside the margins," the actress told PRIDE at the world premiere of Charlie's Angels.

BAFTA-winning actress Kristen Stewart is one of the stars of Elizabeth Bank's badass, ensemble Charlie's Angels reboot, and one of the best parts about the character she plays (an Angel named Sabina) is that her queerness and sexuality come across in the film in a very natural and inclusive way.

"If you were to do the Sabina story, she'd probably have a million queer-centric love stories that would be more at the forefront, but this movie is about a group of women at work, being proactive in their lives, and pushing those stories forward," Stewart said when asked about what it was like to play a queer character whose focus was not about her sexuality or identity. "But it was always very important to me to show that she was outside the margins. She was not somebody who was generally easy to digest because she was a straight, pretty, white girl. So even just that one suggestion that she lived a little bit, in a more unique perspective was very important to me."

