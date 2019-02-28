Emma Bunton Debuts First Single in Years, Teases New Spice Girls Music

This is what we want, what we really, really want.

The Spice Girls reunion tour may be confined to the UK (for now…) but cheer up, because we’ve got some new music from one of the girls to spice up our lives!

Emma Bunton aka Baby Spice has announced the release of her first new album in 13 years — and the first single and video is already here.

“Baby Please Don’t Stop” is a catchy little tune, a song that doesn’t deviate much from the sound Bunton previously developed as a solo artist in the 2000s.

And the video is simple, clearly as much a celebration of her return to recording and working on a music video as it is a reason to dance around with family and friends.

The song will be one of ten featured on her upcoming album My Happy Place, which apparently features a collaboration “with Robbie Williams on a brand new version of the Spice Girls smash hit “2 Become 1,” according to the DailyMail.

And this first single appears to pay homage to another famed Spice song, already, noting that “too much can never be enough.” (In case for some reason you don’t immediately remember every Spice Girls lyric ever, allow me to draw your attention to the song “Too Much.”)

Her new album may not be the only new music coming from Bunton, either.

With the upcoming Spice Girls tour (sans Posh Spice, alas), Emma’s teased the possibility of new music from the girls in the future.

“We’re always like: ‘What’s next?’ So, [a new Spice Girls album] could happen. Who knows?” she said.

“We definitely haven’t started writing, or anything like that,” she clarified. “After the tour maybe, or during the tour I think, especially with us girls. We are so fly by the seat, which we love, and gives us that adrenaline.”