This Drag-Filled Video Proves Kim Petras Is Still the Halloween Queen

Though this year's Halloween might be a little off given the ongoing global lockdown, that doesn't mean plans are canceled. In fact, pop's princess of spooky is back, releasing a new video to cement her throne!

Over the past few years, Kim Petras has released a project timed for Halloween. First it was Turn Off the Light Vol. 1, an EP in 2018. Then came Turn Off the Light, a full album that had originally been announced as Turn Off the Light Vol. 2. The state of the world has thrown things off for the full Turn Off the Light Vol. 3, which is now slated for a 2021 release, but there's a little something to tide us over.

"Halloween is my most favorite holiday," Petras, whose new video was created in partnership with bubly, told Out. "I’ve loved it ever since I was a kid because I’m obsessed with horror movies. There’s so much Christmas music in the world and Mariah already has that covered. I just felt like we needed a Halloween soundtrack that you could play each year and still dance to. I made Turn Off the Light because I wanted something to listen to at Halloween parties.

"This year has been so hard and, if my music can make just one person forget about their problems and have fun, then I’ll be happy," Petras continued. "That’s why I released 'Party Til I Die' as a surprise for my fans. There will be more spooky music coming next year but, in the meantime, turn the speakers up and party as hard and as safely as you can!"

In addition to "Party Til I Die," Petras has created a new video featuring her hit "Close Your Eyes." While she makes a quick cameo appearance, the video features drag performers like Pixie Aventura, Lagoona Bloo, Maxxx Pleasure, Rose, Tina Burner, Zarria Powell, and Merrie Cherry. For the video, the performers incorporated color palettes affiliated with bubly flavors for their looks.

"The shades of green and pink I had to work with aren't necessarily Halloween colors, so I decided to make them neon which took me towards an Acid Corpse Bride," Aventura, whose flavor was Watermelon, says. "I am very thankful for the partnership I've been able to have with bubly throughout this whole campaign. Not only are we celebrating queerness beyond Pride Month, but they've also hired local talent during very hard times."

Austin Nunes served as producer on the project.

"It has been such a cool experience to be a part of this campaign," Bloo, who had the flavor of blackberry. " I’m thrilled to have had the opportunity to share my art on a huge platform and also expand my creativity and closet beyond my usual color palette. With my name being Lagoona Bloo, I rarely stray From the color blue in my looks so I have taken this on as a challenge to make a color that is truly absent from my collection still be very true to who I am as a queen! It’s been an exploration of myself and brand and I’ve enjoyed it so much!"

The project comes after bubly launched its #DragForAllFlavors campaign during Pride season in partnership with GLAAD, featuring many of the same performers. Over the course of the campaign, bubly has donated $95,000 to the organization.