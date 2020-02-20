Allie X Reveals Which New Songs Are About Women, and Her Inspiration

Allie X may not be a member of the LGBTQ community herself, but we’ve embraced the pop singer as one of our own all the same. From headlining Pride festivals to her new collab with longtime pal Troye Sivan to those intense outfits that can only be described as queer af, she just belongs here.

And she recently opened up to Gay Times about her new album, Cape God, which comes out tomorrow and features two songs that are blatantly about women.

Both “Sarah Come Home” and “Susie Save Your Love” feature romantic-sounding lyrics such as “I left the light on for you / Sarah, won’t you come home? / I’ll just hold my breath, ’til you hold me again” and “Save your love for someone like me,” respectively. And Allie says both were written with a close friend from her past in mind.

“For me, that stems from a non-sexual but extremely loving relationship with a girl in high school…we had such an affection for each other,” she told Gay Times. “I had to leave high school halfway through and I was literally heartbroken to be away from her.”

While she describes this person as someone she “really loved,” she still clarifies that she doesn’t “want to exploit it and imply that I’m queer because I don’t think that’s really what it is, it’s just about this person that was really important to me during that time.”

“I took a reality and I just pushed it into Cape God, a place that doesn’t actually exist. That’s my best explanation for that.”

Whatever Allie X’s personal feelings about the fictional girls in the song, the real girl from her real life, or her own sexuality are, her new album still gives us two songs that read as explicitly queer, and in a pop landscape that’s still overwhelmingly heteronormative, there’s no doubt that they’ll be a joy to sing along to once Cape God is properly out in the world.