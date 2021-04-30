Lesbian Jesus Hayley Kiyoko Just Blessed Us With a Brand New Bop

A new era for Hayley Kiyoko (a.k.a. Lesbian Jesus) has officially begun!

Following the release of her fourth EP I'm Too Sensitive for This Shit from last year, Hayley has blessed the world with yet another bop, her latest track "Found My Friends."

"I wrote this song during a challenging time when I realized, instead of being my own worst enemy, I could actually be my own best friend," she told People in a recent interview when asked about crafting the song. "So, it was about discovering and nurturing this strong friendship with myself and embracing that, which was a very emotional discovery for myself and can tend to be challenging to realize that we can comfort ourselves."

Accompanying the track is a gorgeous-looking music video that literally makes us want to get up and dance with Hayley as she explores an empty-hotel and lets herself loose to the music.

"What was so emotional about shooting the music video is I hadn't shot a music video in forever and I hadn't performed; I hadn't danced. As I was shooting the music video and directing it and putting it all together, I felt like I was discovering and experiencing what I was experiencing when I wrote the song," she said. "No matter what happened, if things go wrong or whatever we have to navigate, I will always have myself and I'll be able to comfort myself no matter what happens."

Watch the music video for "Found My Friends" below!