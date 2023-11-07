The MAGA Queen Has Become a Mega Loser And We’re Here For It!

You can't sit with us Marge!

Marjorie Taylor Greene has finally fallen from grace within the MAGA party and we couldn’t be happier that we’re here to witness it!

The Republican member of Congress has been busy trying and failing to censure Representative Rashida Tlaib—the only Palestinian member of Congress—for supposed “antisemitic activity, sympathizing with terrorist organizations, and leading an insurrection at the United States Capitol Complex” after Tlaib called for a cease-fire in Gaza at a Jewish-led protest in Washington D.C. last month.

But in a delightful turn of events, conservative Representative Chip Roy called her out on her “feckless resolution” with “legally and factually unverified claims, including the claim of leading an ‘insurrection,’” in a press statement, as reported by The New Republic.

Greene then started a feud on X (formerly Twitter) with Roy on November 2, taking potshots at both him and fellow MAGA darling Lauren Boebert. “You voted to kick me out of the freedom caucus, but keep CNN wannabe Ken Buck and vaping groping Lauren Boebert and you voted with the Democrats to protect Terrorist Tlaib,” she posted. “You hate Trump, certified Biden’s election, and could care less about J6 defendants being persecuted.”

You hate Trump, certified Biden’s election, and could care less about J6 defendants being persecuted. https://t.co/OIgUvndXek — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) November 2, 2023 Far be it for Republicans to come back with a measured response, Roy told The Hill’s Mychael Schnell , “Tell her to go chase so-called Jewish space lasers if she wants to spend time on that sort of thing.” Of course Greene couldn’t let that stand, firing back with a juvenile insult. “Oh shut up Colonel Sanders, you’re not even from Texas, more like the DMV,” she wrote on X. “Chip Roy’s career exist of working for politicians, working for campaigns for politicians, and being a politician himself.”