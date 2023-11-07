The MAGA Queen Has Become a Mega Loser And We’re Here For It!
Marjorie Taylor Greene's extremist antics have managed to alienate the entire Republican Party.
You can't sit with us Marge!
Marjorie Taylor Greene has finally fallen from grace within the MAGA party and we couldn’t be happier that we’re here to witness it!
The Republican member of Congress has been busy trying and failing to censure Representative Rashida Tlaib—the only Palestinian member of Congress—for supposed “antisemitic activity, sympathizing with terrorist organizations, and leading an insurrection at the United States Capitol Complex” after Tlaib called for a cease-fire in Gaza at a Jewish-led protest in Washington D.C. last month.
But in a delightful turn of events, conservative Representative Chip Roy called her out on her “feckless resolution” with “legally and factually unverified claims, including the claim of leading an ‘insurrection,’” in a press statement, as reported by The New Republic.
Greene then started a feud on X (formerly Twitter) with Roy on November 2, taking potshots at both him and fellow MAGA darling Lauren Boebert. “You voted to kick me out of the freedom caucus, but keep CNN wannabe Ken Buck and vaping groping Lauren Boebert and you voted with the Democrats to protect Terrorist Tlaib,” she posted. “You hate Trump, certified Biden’s election, and could care less about J6 defendants being persecuted.”
You voted to kick me out of the freedom caucus, but keep CNN wannabe Ken Buck and vaping groping Lauren Boebert and you voted with the Democrats to protect Terrorist Tlaib.— Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) November 2, 2023
Far be it for Republicans to come back with a measured response, Roy told The Hill’sMychael Schnell, “Tell her to go chase so-called Jewish space lasers if she wants to spend time on that sort of thing.”
Of course Greene couldn’t let that stand, firing back with a juvenile insult. “Oh shut up Colonel Sanders, you’re not even from Texas, more like the DMV,” she wrote on X. “Chip Roy’s career exist of working for politicians, working for campaigns for politicians, and being a politician himself.”
Oh shut up Colonel Sanders, you’re not even from Texas, more like the DMV.— Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) November 2, 2023
Unity Party all the way!
You know you’re going down a dark path when even right-wing extremists want nothing to do with you.
Other members of Congress are currently busy trying to put together a spending bill to avoid the looming government shutdown, but not Greene. She’s decided failing once isn’t enough and is set to try and censure again Tlaib by bringing a new resolution to the House floor sometime this week.
Greene first got kicked out of the cool kids club when she backed former Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy in his bid to keep his position. After picking sides, her fellow conservatives kicked her out of the House Freedom Caucus. Now she on a crazy-conspiracy filled island all by herself without the support of anyone in her party.
It couldn’t have happened to a nicer person!
Earlier in the year Greene also made an enemy of Boebert, when she called her “a little b—-” on the House floor after Boebert tried unsuccessfully to push for her resolution to impeach Joe Biden, according to NBC News.
When rising MAGA star Rep. Byron Donalds was asked if Greene was losing allies in the party he said, “Yeah. Is she concerned about that? I don’t think so,” Queerty reported.
Trump’s most loyal mouthpiece being shunned by even the most conservative members of Congress may just be enough for us to start believing in Karma!