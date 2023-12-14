Scroll To Top
Politics

Watch Matt Gaetz Get BRUTALLY Trolled By His Own Party With Award For Paying 'Underage Girls'

Watch Matt Gaetz Get BRUTALLY Trolled By His Own Party With Award For Paying 'Underage Girls'

Matt Gaetz in front of a microphone
Lev Radin/Shutterstock

The Florida Representative was humiliated in front of a crowd of his fellow Republicans and it was glorious!

Last week, Representative Matt Gaetz found out the hard way that the people who know you the best can troll you the best. Also we ALL remember his creeper Venmo fiasco.

On December 7, the Florida Republican attended a GOP Christmas party in Strongsville, Ohio, where he was handed an award for allegedly paying to have sex with underage girls—accusations he is currently being investigated for by the House Ethics Committee, Newsweek reported.

Gaetz was a guest of honor at the event, where a man who introduced himself as "Mike with the Strongsville GOP" called him on stage for a surprise award. Gaetz enthusiastically hopped on stage to accept the award, unaware of what a fool he was about to be made. "Congratulations for your dedication to using Venmo to pay underage girls to have sex with you allegedly," the rogue presenter said, clearly catching a humliated Gaetz off guard.

The fact that a Republican wearing a "Faith, Family, Flag, Freedom" sweatshirt is the one epically trolling Gaetz has us cackling.

After handing the faux award to the politician, Gaetz said, "Oh come on man, you're so full of it" before the "presenter" was quickly hauled off stage by police.

The hilarious award stems from accusations that have swirled around Gaetz for years. Back in February, the Department of Justice decided not to bring charges against him after a lengthy sex-trafficking investigation into his friend, Joel Greenberg, who has since pleaded guilty to multiple charges relating to underage girls.

In 2021, the Daily Beast uncovered a concession letter written by Greenberg that detailed Gaetz's involvement in paying for sex, including with a 17-year-old girl.

"On more than one occasion, this individual was involved in sexual activities with several of the other girls, the congressman from Florida's 1st Congressional District and myself," Greenberg wrote in reference to the 17-year-old.

"From time to time, gas money or gifts, rent or partial tuition payments were made to several of these girls, including the individual who was not yet 18. I did see the acts occur firsthand and Venmo transactions, Cash App, or other payments were made to these girls on behalf of the Congressman."

Trust a "family values" Republican who constantly spouts homophobic rhetoric to be not just a hypocrite but an alleged abuser as well.

While the DOJ may have decided not to press charges against Gaetz, the House Ethics Committee's investigation is still ongoing.

Now, we wish we could give the rogue presenter an actual award for being the best "sniper from the side." We love it when Republicans are humiliated without us having to lift a finger!

From Your Site Articles
PoliticsVideoNewsComedy
florida representativegopmatt gaetzohio goppoliticsrepublican partyrepublican politicianrepublicanstroll
Be sure to follow Pride on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - The Pride StoreOut Magazine - Fellow Travelers

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

Benjamin Julian, Drea de Mateo, Franek Skywalker
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

44 Celebrities With OnlyFans Accounts to Thirst Over

Saltburn, The Color Purple, All Us Strangers
Movies
Badge
gallery

87 LGBTQ+ Movies We Can’t Wait To See In 2023

below her mouth, heavenly creatures, the hunger
Movies
Badge
gallery

25 All-Time Greatest Lesbian Sex Scenes in Movies & Where To Stream Them

25 Reasons Being A Bottom Is Tougher Than Being A Top
Love&Sex
Badge
gallery

25 Reasons Being A Bottom Is Tougher Than Being A Top

15 Old Hollywood Stars You Probably Didn't Know Were LGBTQ+
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

15 Old Hollywood Stars You Probably Didn't Know Were LGBTQ+

Adore Delano, Karan Brar, Wayne Brady, Billie Eilish
ComingOut
Badge
gallery

These 43 Stars Came Out In 2023 (So Far)

25 Best Himbo Characters In Movies & TV Shows
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

25 Best Himbo Characters In Movies & TV Shows

Bridgerton & Queen Charlotte sex scenes
TV
Badge
gallery

All 20 Sex Scenes on 'Bridgerton', Ranked

Drag Race Trades
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

20 Best 'Trades Of The Season' In The 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Franchise

27 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters
TV
Badge
gallery

27 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters

Latest Stories

author avatar

Ariel Messman-Rucker

Ariel Messman-Rucker is an Oakland-born journalist who now calls the Pacific Northwest her home. When she’s not writing about politics and queer pop culture, she can be found reading, hiking, or talking about horror movies with the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network.

Ariel Messman-Rucker is an Oakland-born journalist who now calls the Pacific Northwest her home. When she’s not writing about politics and queer pop culture, she can be found reading, hiking, or talking about horror movies with the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network.

Read Full Bio