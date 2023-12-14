Watch Matt Gaetz Get BRUTALLY Trolled By His Own Party With Award For Paying 'Underage Girls'

Last week, Representative Matt Gaetz found out the hard way that the people who know you the best can troll you the best. Also we ALL remember his creeper Venmo fiasco.

On December 7, the Florida Republican attended a GOP Christmas party in Strongsville, Ohio, where he was handed an award for allegedly paying to have sex with underage girls—accusations he is currently being investigated for by the House Ethics Committee, Newsweek reported.

Gaetz was a guest of honor at the event, where a man who introduced himself as "Mike with the Strongsville GOP" called him on stage for a surprise award. Gaetz enthusiastically hopped on stage to accept the award, unaware of what a fool he was about to be made. "Congratulations for your dedication to using Venmo to pay underage girls to have sex with you allegedly," the rogue presenter said, clearly catching a humliated Gaetz off guard.