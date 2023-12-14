Watch Matt Gaetz Get BRUTALLY Trolled By His Own Party With Award For Paying 'Underage Girls'
The Florida Representative was humiliated in front of a crowd of his fellow Republicans and it was glorious!
Last week, Representative Matt Gaetz found out the hard way that the people who know you the best can troll you the best. Also we ALL remember his creeper Venmo fiasco.
On December 7, the Florida Republican attended a GOP Christmas party in Strongsville, Ohio, where he was handed an award for allegedly paying to have sex with underage girls—accusations he is currently being investigated for by the House Ethics Committee, Newsweek reported.
Gaetz was a guest of honor at the event, where a man who introduced himself as "Mike with the Strongsville GOP" called him on stage for a surprise award. Gaetz enthusiastically hopped on stage to accept the award, unaware of what a fool he was about to be made. "Congratulations for your dedication to using Venmo to pay underage girls to have sex with you allegedly," the rogue presenter said, clearly catching a humliated Gaetz off guard.
LMAO, a patriot infiltrated the Strongsville GOP event with @mattgaetz and presented him with an award for trying to sleep with underage girls. pic.twitter.com/rNDbsfY9Us— The Rooster (@rooster_ohio) December 8, 2023
The fact that a Republican wearing a "Faith, Family, Flag, Freedom" sweatshirt is the one epically trolling Gaetz has us cackling.
After handing the faux award to the politician, Gaetz said, "Oh come on man, you're so full of it" before the "presenter" was quickly hauled off stage by police.
The hilarious award stems from accusations that have swirled around Gaetz for years. Back in February, the Department of Justice decided not to bring charges against him after a lengthy sex-trafficking investigation into his friend, Joel Greenberg, who has since pleaded guilty to multiple charges relating to underage girls.
In 2021, the Daily Beast uncovered a concession letter written by Greenberg that detailed Gaetz's involvement in paying for sex, including with a 17-year-old girl.
"On more than one occasion, this individual was involved in sexual activities with several of the other girls, the congressman from Florida's 1st Congressional District and myself," Greenberg wrote in reference to the 17-year-old.
"From time to time, gas money or gifts, rent or partial tuition payments were made to several of these girls, including the individual who was not yet 18. I did see the acts occur firsthand and Venmo transactions, Cash App, or other payments were made to these girls on behalf of the Congressman."
Trust a "family values" Republican who constantly spouts homophobic rhetoric to be not just a hypocrite but an alleged abuser as well.
While the DOJ may have decided not to press charges against Gaetz, the House Ethics Committee's investigation is still ongoing.
Now, we wish we could give the rogue presenter an actual award for being the best "sniper from the side." We love it when Republicans are humiliated without us having to lift a finger!