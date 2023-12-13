Scroll To Top
Politics

Rudy Ignored His Lawyers, Ran His Mouth & It May Cost Him *Checks Notes* Everything

Rudy Ignored His Lawyers, Ran His Mouth & It May Cost Him *Checks Notes* Everything

Rudy Giuliani holding an American flag
Lev Radin/Shutterstock

America's Mayor sold his soul & all he got in return was a mountain of debt — and some dripping hair dye.

Disgraced former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani is on trial this week in Washington, D.C., for spreading lies about Georgia election workers Ruby Freeman and Wandrea "Shaye" Moss. In the wake of the 2020 election, Giuliani did former President Donald Trump's bidding by accusing the two women of committing election fraud.

The mother and daughter were awarded a default judgment in August and are now seeking up to $43 million in damages.

Joseph Sibley IV, Giuliani's attorney, explained to Judge Beryl A. Howell that his client is so broke that if he were forced to pay tens of millions of dollars in damages, "it will be the end of Mr Giuliani," calling it akin to the "death penalty," reported The Guardian.

You'd hope that by selling your soul to Trump and the Republican party, you'd at least rake in a little dough, but all Giuliani got for his trouble is a mountain of debt and dripping hair dye.

Pleading poverty is nothing new for Giuliani, whose lawyer, Adam Katz, argued back in August that his client was in debt up to his eyeballs. "There are a lot of bills that he's not paying: from a $57,000 phone bill to significantly more," Katz said, according to Courthouse News Service. "I think that this is very humbling for Mr. Giuliani."

On Monday, his lawyers opened their case by apologizing on behalf of Giuliani and assured the court that their client would be on his best behavior.

But of course, he did the exact opposite, instead attacking Freeman and Moss all over again while talking to the press on the courthouse steps, claiming that the women "were engaged in changing votes."

Then, when a reporter told him that there was no proof of his allegations, he said, "Oh, you're damn right there is. Stay tuned," reported CNN.

His lawyers keep throwing him life preservers, but apparently, Guiliani would rather sink to the bottom of the ocean—and by "bottom of the ocean," we mean paying millions of dollars he doesn't have.

Giuliani's comments to reporters were so egregious that the following day in court, the judge said they "could support another defamation claim."

If you want to keep digging that hole deeper, Rudy, we'll happily hand you a shovel!


Politics

Latest Stories

author avatar

Ariel Messman-Rucker

Ariel Messman-Rucker is an Oakland-born journalist who now calls the Pacific Northwest her home. When she’s not writing about politics and queer pop culture, she can be found reading, hiking, or talking about horror movies with the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network.

