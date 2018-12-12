Could Ellen DeGeneres Be Stepping Down From Television?

America's favorite daytime talk show host Ellen DeGeneres just might be preparing to take her final bow from TV...

While complete retirement isn't something something she is planning anytime soon, DeGeneres, who is preparing to release her comedy special Relatable on Netflix on December 18 (her first comedy special in 15 years), has reportedly been thinking about a possible return to the comedy scene.

At the advice of wife of actress Portia de Rossi, DeGeneres is apparently eager to give the comedy another shot, stating that stand-up gives her a form of self expression that allows her to use her whole self in the most authentic way possible.

"I wanted to show all of me," said DeGeneres in a recent profile for The New York Times. "The talk show is me, but I'm also playing a character of a talk-show host. There's a tiny bit of difference."

In the feature with the NYT, DeGeneres remarks on the current climate of her career, giving an intimate look into her day-to-day life along with insight into whatever comes next—including sentiment on her possible exit from her popular, self-titled talk show.

"I don’t see the end of her show as her career ending," said Ellen's wife Portia de Rossi in the piece.

DeGeneres has recently been given the option to extend her contract with Warner Bros. until the summer of 2020. With a bag of mixed feelings, DeGeneres apparently has been changing her mind on which course of action to take, but her brother has long been an advocate for her staying on to host, particularly in an era of Trump.

It's certainly not easy being the Queen of daytime talk shows (a void left open by the legendary Oprah Winfrey several years ago). But no matter what path Ellen DeGeneres ultimately chooses, she has not only assumed such a title, she has also innovated and cultivated a community of respect, positivity, and truly remarkable entertainment for well over the last decade—and we'll always be fans of hers forever!