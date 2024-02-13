Scroll To Top
Voices

I walked out of my retail job and into a new life as a Black, queer artist. Here’s how.

Justice Dwight murals in Havana Cuba
Courtesy Author

Justice Dwight describes a journey from a mundane job in retail to finding opportunities as a Black queer artist.

On September 12, 2023, a divine force – whether divine spirit or the essence of Beyoncé – compelled me to storm out of the doors of my retail job. In that moment, a reassuring voice echoed in my head, saying, "I got you.” Uncertain of its origin, I embraced the unknown, breaking free from the monotonous routine of an uninspiring job.

Working long hours and selling products for the sake of profit no longer aligned with my aspirations. As the retail doors closed behind me for the last time, I was propelled into the vast expanse of uncertainty, grateful for the freedom ahead.

Justice Dwight murals Havana CubaCourtesy Artist

The very next day, I embarked on a journey to Los Angeles for GLAAD's Black Queer Creative Summit. Selected among 150 creatives from a pool of 500 applicants, I found solace in not having my future entirely figured out. The summit, a realm of royalty and care, reaffirmed my purpose as an artist. Connecting with like-minded creatives, especially meeting Sunshine, a Black trans woman, proved pivotal. She breathed life into me, emphasizing the importance of necessary conversations in accurately representing our community.

Returning home, recharged and reinvigorated, I embraced my true self. The summit had reminded me that Black queer joy knows no bounds. Whether dedicating 40 hours a week to my craft or navigating a 9-to-5 job, I believed in the journey. An unexpected call from an old boss led me to a job leading a mural project for the Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) Youth Center, a challenge I embraced with enthusiasm.

As I designed the mural, unexpected opportunities continued to unfold. A message from a past client, a U.S. diplomat, presented the chance to paint a mural in Cuba. Despite self-doubt creeping in, I embraced the unknown.

Justice Dwight murals Havana CubaCourtesy Artist

The journey to Cuba, filled with missed flights and unexpected detours, culminated in a 20-ft tall mural celebrating Black queerness. Designed to portray the internal conflict of being queer, the mural showcased various aspects of love and the vibrant beauty of Black trans women, epitomized by my friend Sunshine. The experience in Cuba, surrounded by love and acceptance, changed my life in ways I'm still processing.

Catch our exclusive interview with Justice Dwight on The Advocates!

In December 2023, I stood before the completed mural in Cuba, a symbol of the unforeseen blessings that awaited me after leaving my retail job. My story is a testament to self-celebration through any medium. Whether commissioning a portrait or donning a special outfit for an imaginary occasion, it's valid to find ways to praise oneself.

Thanks to the voices that guided me, especially Beyoncé, I rediscovered self-love, quit my job, and embarked on a new path, embracing everything I love.

Justice Dwight is a self-taught mixed-media artist and muralist based in Richmond, Virginia. His work can be found at www.justicedwight.com. Follow them on Instagram at @justicedwight.

Have an inspiring personal story to tell? Want to share an opinion on an issue?
Learn more by visiting pride.com/submit.

Voices
black cultureartbeyonceblack joylgbtq voicestransgendervoices
Be sure to follow Pride on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - The Pride StoreOut / Advocate Magazine - Fellow Travelers & Jamie Lee Curtis

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

Benjamin Julian, Drea de Mateo, Franek Skywalker
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

44 Celebrities With OnlyFans Accounts to Thirst Over

Saltburn, The Color Purple, All Us Strangers
Movies
Badge
gallery

87 LGBTQ+ Movies We Can’t Wait To See In 2023

below her mouth, heavenly creatures, the hunger
Movies
Badge
gallery

25 All-Time Greatest Lesbian Sex Scenes in Movies & Where To Stream Them

25 Reasons Being A Bottom Is Tougher Than Being A Top
Love&Sex
Badge
gallery

25 Reasons Being A Bottom Is Tougher Than Being A Top

28 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap
Dating
Badge
gallery

28 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap

15 Old Hollywood Stars You Probably Didn't Know Were LGBTQ+
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

15 Old Hollywood Stars You Probably Didn't Know Were LGBTQ+

​These 44 Stars Came Out In 2023 ​
ComingOut
Badge
gallery

​These 44 Stars Came Out In 2023 ​

25 Best Himbo Characters In Movies & TV Shows
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

25 Best Himbo Characters In Movies & TV Shows

30 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters
TV
Badge
gallery

30 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters & Where To Watch Them

Bridgerton & Queen Charlotte sex scenes
TV
Badge
gallery

All 20 Sex Scenes on 'Bridgerton', Ranked

Latest Stories

author avatar

Justice Dwight

Read Full Bio