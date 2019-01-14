Lady Gaga Ties With Glenn Close as the Critics' Choice Best Actress!

In a surprise, third-act twist during last night's Critics' Choice Awards, Glenn Close will be sharing the title of Best Actress in a Drama with fellow nominee Lady Gaga!

VIDEO: Lady Gaga's full acceptance speech for her tie win as Best Actress with Glenn Close at #CriticsChoiceAwards pic.twitter.com/Exsnarpv5j — Lady Gaga Now (@LadyGagaNowNet) January 14, 2019

"I am so thrilled it’s a tie, I can’t tell you," Close said while accepting for her powerful performance in The Wife.

She continued:

"I was thinking that, you know, the world kind of pits us against each other in this profession and I know that from all the women in this category, and I think I can speak for all the women in this room, we celebrate each other."

Following Close's speech, Gaga took the stage as a vision in white to accept the award for her leading role in the most recent adaptation of A Star Is Born.

"Bradley, you are a magical filmmaker..." "I’ve never had an experience with a director or an actor like I had with you and I will cherish it forever."

While these two powerhouses took home the gold in a prominent category, interestingly enough, that was not the only award to be split between two winners!

Earlier in the evening, both Amy Adams and Patricia Arquette took the stage to accept their joint win for Best Actress in a Limited Series! Adams for her role in HBO's Sharp Objects, and Arquette for her performance in Escape at Dannemora.

When two extraordinary women -- Amy Adams and Patricia Arquette - tie for a #CriticsChoiceAward! pic.twitter.com/AGcNOb4yhi — Access (@accessonline) January 14, 2019

It was an amazing night for amazing women!