Kehlani Gives Birth Naturally to a Baby Girl, Announces Name

"Unmedicated homebirth was the absolute hardest yet most powerful thing i’ve ever done..."

Openly pansexual superstar Kehlani has given birth to a baby girl!

She shared the news with her 7.5 million Instagram followers yesterday afternoon.

"This weekend our angel arrived healthy & perfect in every way in our bathroom at home," the caption reads. "Unmedicated homebirth was the absolute hardest yet most powerful thing I’ve ever done. Thankful beyond words. In love beyond comparison. Refraining from posting to be family and rest, we just wanted to say thank you to everyone who sent well wishes, love, and support in all forms while waiting & working to bring Adeya earthside."

She announced her pregnancy last October but received backlash from some LGBTQ+ fans. "I’ve gotten everything from 'I thought she was a lesbian' to 'she was using queerness to promote her career, then went and betrayed us with a man' to 'her baby father is just a sperm donor," said Kehlani.

Kehlani identifies as pansexual and her partner, Javie Young-White, is openly bisexual. Because of both of their queerness, Kehlani believes he will "understand her better than any man ever has."

Javie also shared his excitement on Twitter. "Adeya is home. Kehlani gave birth at home standing up, unmedicated, into my arms as we spoke her 1st words to her. The most beautiful moment of my life These two are my reason & resolve. We are enjoying each other & our health, resting & surrendering to love. My heart is full."

Adeya is home. Kehlani gave birth at home standing up, unmedicated, into my arms as we spoke her 1st words to her. The most beautiful moment of my life

These two are my reason & resolve. We are enjoying each other & our health, resting & surrendering to love. My heart is full. pic.twitter.com/ZfkMqT8cs4 — javaughn (@jyoungwhite) March 25, 2019

As both Kehlani and Javie want to keep their child's information private and personal, those are probably all the details we're getting at the moment.

& no y’all cannot have the date & time cause her birth chart is confidential — javaughn (@jyoungwhite) March 25, 2019

Congrats Kehlani and Javie! Welcome to the world baby Adeya!