Grimes Is Reportedly Dating Chelsea Manning After Elon Musk Break Up

Earlier this week, singer Grimes dropped two announcements about her life: she'd broken up with her husband Elon Musk and she had welcomed a second baby via surrogate, simply named Y.

While fans digested this news, there's already another twist, and it looks like Grimes is moving on from the Tesla founder quickly. Celebrity gossip website Page Six reports Grimes has begun dating whistleblower and activist Chelsea Manning.

The publication has an anonymous source who says the two are already living together in Austin, Texas and it's "getting serious. They U-Hauled it."

None of the parties involved have confirmed the relationship, but Page Six cites months of Twitter interactions as evidence that there could be something more than friendship for the pair.

Twitter is reacting to the news as you'd expect: