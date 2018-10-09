Samira Wiley Says an Orange Is the New Black Costar Outed Her as Gay

Coming out was "something somebody took from me."

In a recent interview, The Handmaid's Tale star Samira Wiley shared the story of how she was outed by one of her Orange Is the New Black costars.

Coming out was "something somebody took from me," Wiley, who appeared on the Netflix original series from 2013 to 2016, said as she detailed her coming out experience with the WNYC's Nancy podcast on remembering Matthew Shephard.

"I wasn’t out at all," she recalled about taping season 1 of OITNB. "Someone from my cast, actually, they were doing an interview when they were talking about out gay actors in the cast and they mentioned my name and I saw it in print and I cried. I cried a lot."

Wiley went on, "I tried to get it taken down, I had a journey, you guys. It was not all always super open-hearted and like I’m a gay, gaymo."

Wiley didn't name the costar, but it was clear that she wasn't happy with how the events played out. "Everyone’s journey is their own, you should be able to come out on your own terms," she added.

The 31-year-old, who is now married to OITNB writer Lauren Morelli, says that her character, Poussey, helped her come to terms with her sexuality.

"I think falling in love with Poussey, which is a real thing that happened to me, helped me fall in love with myself."