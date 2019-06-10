18 Notable People Who Came Out in 2019 (So Far)

...but so far, so many celebrities and notables have already decided to open up about their sexuality or gender identity and publicly live their truths! Move over 20gayteen! 2019 is here and queerer than ever!
Professional wrestler Anthony Bowens, left, (who previously came out as bisexual in 2017) came out as gay in January during a YouTube video with his boyfriend Michael Pavano, right.
"I prefer to be labeled now as gay," Bowens said, stating that he no longer felt comfortable identifying as bisexual because he can only envision himself with a man. The 28-year-old athlete said he came to a full realization about his sexual orientation over a long period of time.
"Most people who come out say they had a moment in their youth when they figured out something was different," Bowens said. "They just knew they were gay. I never had one of those moments."
In a January interview with Out Magazine, Drag Race All Stars 4 alum and RENT star Valentina opened up about her non-binary gender identity.
"I identify as nonbinary," she said. "I don’t completely feel like a man, I don’t completely feel like a woman. I feel like a goddess. I feel like I’m my own gender."
Stormy Danies confirmed her bisexuality in January during a bizarre Twitter argument between conservative TV personality Tomi Lahren and Daniels’ attorney Michael Avenatti. When one Twitter user wrote "I'd pay good money to see Stormy Daniels beat the shit out of Tomi Lahren," Daniels jumped in with one of her signature salty responses that also revealed something about her sexual identity. When another Twitter user jumped in and questioned if Daniels was a lesbian, she clarified that she is bisexual.
"Nope...I like to fuck men and women. It's called bisexual," Daniels tweeted.
The former Major League Soccer player came out as gay together with his boyfriend in a January Instagram post, making him the fifth current or former MLS player to publicly come out as gay.
"When you’re in a relationship that makes you happy, and on social media you see people posting about their girlfriends, it feels weird not being a part of that," Pacifici explainedin an interview with Outsports about the cute AF Insta post. "You want them to know. This relationship is the one that makes me the most happy ever in my life."
He continued, "The more people who come out, the easier it will be for other people to follow."
The 18-year-old British model and son of British DJ and record producer Fatboy Slim came out as bisexual in a January interview with the UK's Boys by Girls magazine.
"...I'm bisexual. I'm a bit of a free thinker. I don't care what gender someone is. I'm quite laid back about most things in life, including my sexual orientation," Cook said when asked by Boys by Girls to explain who he is to people who don't know him.
"It’s something I’ve known for three years," Cook said, explaining how he discovered his sexuality. "I always felt, growing up, that I had all these thoughts and I just shook it off."
Coinciding with the release of the music video for his song "Ease My Mind" (which co-starred openly gay actor Charlie Carver), Tony winner Ben Platt publicly opened up about his sexuality and being in love with men in a February interview with People Magazine.
"When we were conceptualizing this sort of loose narrative that we wanted to connect through the videos, there was not really any moment where we had to decide it should be about me and a man as opposed to anything else," Platt told People about the making of the videos for "Ease My Mind" and "Bad Habit" (which also starred Carver). "Because it was just, 'We’re going to represent what this was inspired by,' which was this man that I was in love with. So it was really a no-brainer."
He continued, "I’ve been out since I was 12 years old to my family and anyone in my life. I’ve never sort of hidden that or been ashamed by it. It’s just part of me."
The YouTube star came out on Twitter in February after posting a super casual tweet last night, ticking off boxes on a list reading "female, coloured, bisexual."
"Throughout my life these have proven to be obstacles from time to time. But now I’m fully embracing them as my superpowers," she added. "No matter how many 'boxes' you check, I encourage you to do the same x."
After receiving a homophobic direct message, the British TV star took to Twitter in late February to share a (super cute!!!) picture of he and his boyfriend.
"I was on Instagram and I looked at my direct messages and it turned out someone was trying to rope me in to some (pretty creaky) homophobic banter," the actor, who is best known for playing Grumio on the ITV series Plebs, said in his tweet. "Huh! So, for clarity, here’s a pic of me and the boyf. Just to, y’know...straighten that one out. As it were."
The Oscar-winning, "Dancing With a Stranger" singer came out as genderqueer and non-binary during an interview in March with The Good Place's Jameela Jamil.
"I’ve always been very free in terms of thinking about sexuality," he said. "I’ve tried to change that into my thoughts on gender."
Smith embraces both the non-binary and genderqueer labels, and explains it to Jamil as, "You do not identify in a gender. You are a mixture of all these different things. You are your own special creation. That is how I take it. I am not male or female. I think I float somewhere in between—somewhat on the spectrum."
The pop icon caused quite the stir in April when she released a song with her best friend Victoria Monét entitled "Monopoly." On the track, Ari sings the line "I like women and men," causing many people in her fandom to speculate that the "7 Rings" singer has come out as bisexual.
When a fan tweeted "Ariana ain’t gotta label herself, but she said what she said," Grande then responded, addressing the issue by saying "I haven’t before and still don’t feel the need to now which is okay."
i haven’t before and still don’t feel the need to now which is okay
— Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) April 1, 2019
After going viral in Fall 2018 for being part of the first same-gender kiss in the history of the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, Broadway actress and The Prom star Caitlin Kinnunen came out as dating a woman in an April 2019 interview with Nylon.
"I have identified as a straight ally for a very long time, but recently my world has kind of opened up and I'm currently dating a woman and it is magical and new and exciting, and I’m loving it," she told the fashion rag. "I’m who I am and I think that’s worth fighting for."
The 32-year-old Pretty Little Liars star came out as bisexual in an April interview with The Advocate.
"I'm queer," Blackburn, who now plays the openly-gay Sgt. Alex Manes character on The CW's Roswell: New Mexico, said. "I've identified as bisexual since a teenager."
Talking about playing queer on-screen, he continued:
"I knew this guy in and out. I understood feeling oppressed. I understood having issues with my father [wanting to feel] accepted by him. I understood wanting something but being afraid to have it. I understood self-doubt."
The "Flamin Hot Cheetos" and "Throwaway" singer came out as not straight in an interview with PRIDE following her Coachella debut in April.
"I'm still not really sure what my sexuality is, but I do know that it's not straight," she said. "I'm having my gay sob right now, where I'm just letting all my emotions out and finally crying from that experience when I was twelve years old, 'Why are girls so hot?'"
She continued:
"A lot of my new songs are directed towards women, are obviously about women. There are a couple songs that I made that are about women that are extremely upbeat, and I wanted that. They're a little corny and they're just happy songs."
Australian soccer star Andy Brennan became the first former A-League player to come out as gay after he took to Instagram in May to publicly share his truth with his fans.
"It’s taken me years to get comfortable saying this—I’m gay," he wrote. "I was scared it would affect my friendships, my teammates, and my family."
He continued:
"But the support of the people around me has been so great and helped me get to the final step; being completely open. Being open is the best way for me to feel most comfortable and be myself. So…carry on!"
In a May interview with TIME, the Nickelodeon star who is most recently known for his role as Schwoz on the show Henry Danger, publicly revealed that he was assigned female at birth and transitioned back in 2000.
"[People] think this has to do with pushing an agenda on kids and it doesn’t," he said about deciding to come out. "What it does is send a message to kids that whoever they are, however they identify, that’s celebrated and valued and okay."
Juan Castano, one of the actors on Renée Zellweger's Netflix series What/If who plays a gay character named Marcos, opened up his own fluid sexuality IRL in a May interview with NewNowNext.
"I would say that for the majority of my life I identified as straight, but as I got older I think my sexual preference has gotten more fluid," Castano said when asked about how he identifies. "I am, as my friends say, on the spectrum."
In a May interview with Them, RuPaul's Drag Race season 9 finalist Shea Couleé opened up about their gender identity.
"For me in my personal life, being nonbinary is just a lot easier," Couleé told the outlet. "It feels less forced."
The Queer Eye grooming expert and Gay of Thrones star came out as nonbinary in a June interview with Out.
"The older I get, the more I think that I’m nonbinary—I’m gender nonconforming," JVN said when asked about what it feels like to be a spokesperson for nail polish company Essie, a brand that is predominantly marketed towards women. "Like, some days I feel like a man, but then other days I feel like a woman. I don’t really — I think my energies are really all over the place."
He continued:
"Any opportunity I have to break down stereotypes of the binary, I am down for it, I’m here for it. I think that a lot of times gender is used to separate and divide. It’s this social construct that I don’t really feel like I fit into the way I used to."