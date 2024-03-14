'Drag Race's Brita Filter shares she used PrEP to cure another life-altering virus

Recently, RuPaul's Drag Race season 12 star Brita Filter spoke openly about her struggles with Hepatitis B and how PrEP turned out to be a cure.

In a recent Instagram Story, which was reposted to Reddit, Filter explained that when she was born, she had to have a blood transfusion that infected her with Hepatitis B (HBV). It became chronic, and her condition worsened when she entered her teens — even being put on the national liver transplant list for a short period when she was 17.

Filter's condition was so dire that she spent years thinking she would die young. "I always thought I wouldn't live past my thirties, and I had this YOLO mentality throughout my twenties and early thirties," the drag queen explained in her post. "I refrained from having sex because I didn't want to bring up my status even though everyone in the USA needs a Hep. B vaccine when they start kindergarten."