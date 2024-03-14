Scroll To Top
DragQueens

'Drag Race's Brita Filter shares she used PrEP to cure another life-altering virus

'Drag Race's Brita Filter shares she used PrEP to cure another life-altering virus

RuPaul's Drag Race star Brita Filter
World of Wonder

Here's what doctors say you need to know about PReP and HBV.

Recently, RuPaul's Drag Race season 12 star Brita Filter spoke openly about her struggles with Hepatitis B and how PrEP turned out to be a cure.

In a recent Instagram Story, which was reposted to Reddit, Filter explained that when she was born, she had to have a blood transfusion that infected her with Hepatitis B (HBV). It became chronic, and her condition worsened when she entered her teens — even being put on the national liver transplant list for a short period when she was 17.

Filter's condition was so dire that she spent years thinking she would die young. "I always thought I wouldn't live past my thirties, and I had this YOLO mentality throughout my twenties and early thirties," the drag queen explained in her post. "I refrained from having sex because I didn't want to bring up my status even though everyone in the USA needs a Hep. B vaccine when they start kindergarten."

Instagram @thebritafilter

But that all started to change with the advent of PrEP — pre-exposure prophylaxis that is used to prevent HIV infections — which is now widely used within the queer community. Filter began taking the medication and found that "it got rid of the Hepatitis B virus."

According to Dr. Jon, the Chief Medical Officer for MISTR — which provides free and discreet access to PrEP and long-term HIV treatment — there is "no existing 'cure' for HBV," but for people with chronic HBV, PrEP "may reduce progression of the disease, limit damage to the liver, and reduce ability to spread the virus."

This is backed up by a study published in the peer-reviewed medical journal The Lancet. According to the study, "…providing PrEP to individuals with HBV effectively results in treatment of their HBV infection," but it also warns that if you stop taking it, your HBV will likely reactivate or flare up, so patients need to be closely monitored by specialists. "Long-term use of oral PrEP has clear benefits in people with chronic HBV who are at risk of HIV infection, but PrEP cessation introduces the risks of HBV reactivation and acute liver failure.".

But luckily for Filter, the treatment worked, and she no longer has the virus that has plagued her life. "I've lived this way my entire life, and I no longer have it, she wrote. "It's gone!"

While this is fantastic news, Dr. Jon warns that when you take a "viral suppression therapy" for HBV, much like with HIV medications, "the virus will tend to rebound and cause symptoms again once a patient stops using viral suppression medication."

Filter then closed her post by expressing her gratitude. "I'm so grateful for this fantastic news today," she said. "My family and I are elated. It's a great day, and I had to share this fantastic news. Also, to bring hope to people who might have something similar going on."

PRIDE contacted Brita Filter for comment but did not hear back by the time of publication.

From Your Site Articles
DragQueensHealthLGBTQ+Celebrities
brita filterdrag raceinstagram postlgbtq+prep medicationqueerrupaul's drag racesocial mediadrag queenshbvhepatitis binstagram story
Be sure to follow Pride on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - The Pride StoreOut / Advocate Magazine - Fellow Travelers & Jamie Lee Curtis

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

John Cena Drea de Mateo Franek Skywalker
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

45 Celebrities With OnlyFans Accounts to Thirst Over

below her mouth, heavenly creatures, the hunger
Movies
Badge
gallery

25 All-Time Greatest Lesbian Sex Scenes in Movies & Where To Stream Them

Saltburn, The Color Purple, All Us Strangers
Movies
Badge
gallery

87 LGBTQ+ Movies We Can’t Wait To See In 2023

28 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap
Dating
Badge
gallery

28 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap

25 Reasons Being A Bottom Is Tougher Than Being A Top
Love&Sex
Badge
gallery

25 Reasons Being A Bottom Is Tougher Than Being A Top

​These 44 Stars Came Out In 2023 ​
ComingOut
Badge
gallery

​These 44 Stars Came Out In 2023 ​

30 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters
TV
Badge
gallery

30 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters & Where To Watch Them

30 sexiest gay scenes in film
Movies

30 steamy gay scenes in movies that have us feeling VERY h-word

Bridgerton & Queen Charlotte sex scenes
TV
Badge
gallery

All 20 Sex Scenes on 'Bridgerton', Ranked

30 Best 'Trades Of The Season' In The 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Franchise
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

30 Best 'Trades Of The Season' In The 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Franchise

Latest Stories

author avatar

Ariel Messman-Rucker

Ariel Messman-Rucker is an Oakland-born journalist who now calls the Pacific Northwest her home. When she’s not writing about politics and queer pop culture, she can be found reading, hiking, or talking about horror movies with the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network.

Ariel Messman-Rucker is an Oakland-born journalist who now calls the Pacific Northwest her home. When she’s not writing about politics and queer pop culture, she can be found reading, hiking, or talking about horror movies with the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network.

Read Full Bio