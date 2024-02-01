Scroll To Top
I asked adult stars to rate my kissing skills... because why not?

Spoiler alert... I did a pretty good job!

rickycornish

This is what a kissing booth looks like.

The 2024 GayVN Awards are in the books and let me tell you... it's always an exciting time.

With the best adult entertainers from around the world walking this red carpet, it'd be silly not to have some fun with them.

Last year, I had an impromptu kissing competition on the GayVN red carpet and it certainly broke the Internet. So, I had to spice things up a little bit this year.

Instead of ranking the guys like last year, I had the boys rate ME on my kissing skills. To be completely honest, I was a little nervous as to what they'd say.

The GayVN Awards include a slew of categories including Favorite Daddy, Favorite Twink, Favorite Bottom, etc., so there's every type of guy walking down this red carpet.

From daddies like Austin Wolf to hunks like Max Konnor and twinks like Drake Von, I had my work cut out for me!

I'll let you check out the video above to see what these guys had to say about my kissing abilities... but let's just say I was thrilled over their reactions. 😉

As for who really made my lips pucker? Well, that's a tough call, but the award has to go to... drumroll.... a tie between Trevor Brooks and Derek Kage!

Speaking of reactions, social media certainly had me dying with some hilarious comments to the fun clip. Scroll below to see which ones stood out!

Ricky Cornish

Ricky Cornish is an on-air correspondent for Equal Pride, where he's breaking down the latest in pop culture for Out Magazine, Pride.com, Plus Magazine, The Advocate, and Out Traveler.

Based in Las Vegas, Ricky can be seen interviewing the biggest celebrities at red carpets and premiere events around the city.

To follow Ricky and see what's trending, you can follow him on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, Facebook, andYouTube.

