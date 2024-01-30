Scroll To Top
DragQueens

Mirage's awkward airport security encounter after RPDR elimination has us screeching

Mirage's awkward airport security encounter after 'RPDR' elimination has us screeching

Mirage
URlivingforq/Twitter, mirage_amuro/Instagram

"How many times do I need to be HUMILIATED this week?”

rachelkiley

Airport security got a little more than they bargained for when they wound up having to go through the luggage of a RuPaul’s Drag Race contestant.

Last Friday, Mirage dropped to the ground in tears as she was eliminated from the most recent season of the popular competition show. Unfortunately for this queen, her bad luck wasn’t over just yet.

A few days later, Q, a fellow contestant from season 16, shared a photo taken when the two of them were making their way through airport security. It appears Mirage had a little extra attention paid to her assets, leading to an awkward but hilarious scenario for everyone involved.

“I am crying at the airport at this,” Q wrote. “she literally was like I hope they don’t take out the cutlets.”

It’s hard to say which part of these pics is the most iconic—Mirage hiding her face in embarrassment, security’s completely unfazed expression as he tags the gel inserts, or the fact that there are a couple of fake breasts just hanging out on the table, nipples and all.

Mirage seemed to take it all in stride, joking after the fact, “Okay but how many times do I need to be HUMILIATED this week?”

And fans got a good laugh out of it the whole thing as well, despite the secondhand embarrassment and obvious sympathy for the rough go of it she’s having lately.

Well, surely things can only look up for Mirage from here…right??

DragQueens
mirageqrupaul's drag racerpdrairport securitydrag queens
Rachel Kiley

Rachel Kiley is presumably a writer and definitely not a terminator. She can usually be found crying over queerbaiting in the Pitch Perfect franchise or on Twitter, if not both.

