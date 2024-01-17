Scroll To Top
Arnold Schwarzenegger detained over criminal tax proceedings, endured an 'incompetent shakedown'

Arnold Schwarzenegger endured an "incompetent shakedown" at the Munich airport
The actor was detained at the Munich airport.

Uh oh, he’ll be back… to jail if he isn’t careful.

According to Page Six, Terminator action star-turned-governor Arnold Schwarzenegger was detained for three hours at an airport in Munich, Germany, where he was allegedly held up at customs for “traveling with a watch he owns” that he “might be auctioning” for his charity in Kitzbuhel, Austria.

The customs spokesman for Munich, Thomas Meister, told the German outlet Bild that Schwarzenegger “initiated criminal tax proceedings” because the watch, which is valued at over $21,000, “should have been registered” as it was considered imported.

The source for Page Six claims Schwarzenegger was “never asked to fill out a declaration form” and that he was honest when questioned by the customs officers, though the source noted it was “an incompetent shakedown, a total comedy of errors that would make a very funny cop movie.”

Schwarzenegger had reportedly agreed to pre-pay any potential taxes on the watch, despite the fact it’s personal property, but the credit card machine for the customs officers wasn’t working for nearly an hour. Worse, when Schwarzenegger went to a bank to withdraw from the ATM, the amount needed exceeded the funds allowed, and as the bank had already closed, it prevented him from pulling out the required money.

Although the Bild report stated Schwarzenegger “initially took the interrogation fairly calmly,” as it wore on due to the technical difficulties, “the procedure got on his nerves.”

Schwarzenegger has since been released and has returned to his plans of auctioning off the watch with the Schwarzenegger Climate Initiative, which raises millions of dollars for after-school programs in the United States and across the world.

Assuring the auctioned item would be properly reported, the source also said they “hope Germany spends as much energy turning around their economy as they do asking for tax payments for people’s property they bring into the country.”

criminal charges, munich, schwarzenegger climate initiative, terminator, tax payments, charity, arnold schwarzenegger
Latest Stories

author avatar

Andrew J. Stillman

Contributing Writer for Pride.com

Andrew J. Stillman is a freelance writer and yoga instructor exploring the world. Check him out at andrewjstillman.com or follow him @andrewjstillman on all the things.

Read Full Bio