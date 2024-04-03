Scroll To Top
Watch David Harbour steal the show with big daddy energy at Madonna's Celebration Tour

David Harbour judged the ballroom competition at Madonna's Celebration Tour
The Stranger Things star got a little naughty on stage with the Queen of Pop!

David Harbour is giving off big daddy energy in a clip that's going viral on social media showing him on stage at a Madonna concert, and we're loving it!

At Monday night's Celebration Tour stop in Atlanta, the Stranger Things star joined the Queen of Pop on stage to judge the "Vogue" ballroom competition, and while the competitors were impressive, it was Harbour's flirtatious attitude that really caught our eye.

In a fan-captured video with more than 425,000 views on X (formerly Twitter), Harbour judges the competition while hot men strut their stuff.

At one point, a muscular man clad only in a thong with his pants down around his thighs hugs Harbour and then playfully climb the burly actor like he's a tree and then playfully humps him. Another man dressed in a football uniform, sans jersey, shoves a football at the actor's crotch, and then Harbour plays along and holds the ball in place.

We also see him handing out perfect 10s, biting the over-sized score cards while a shirtless man stands in front of him, and then right before the video ends, Harbour places his hands on the chair he was sitting on and bends over, showing off his ass… ets.

Although it's short, the second clip posted by a fan may be even better because we get a shot of Hellboy actor bending over while a drag queen whips smacks him on the butt with a riding crop!

Harbour joined a long list of celebs that have helped the "Vogue" singer judge the ballroom competition, including Pamela Anderson, Kelly Ripa, Julia Fox, FKA Twigs, Diplo, Cardi B, Debi Mazar, and Julia Garner, who was cast to play Madonna in the pops star's upcoming self-directed biopic, Rolling Stone reports.

This isn't the first time Madonna and the 48-year-old actor have interacted, Harbour starred Ernest Simpson in the Madonna-directed movie W.E., opposite Andrea Riseborough. The 2011 film follows a woman obsessed with the love affair between King Edward VIII and American divorcée Wallis Simpson.

Madonna's Celebration Tour got off to a late start last year when she was hospitalized after getting a severe infection, but now the tour will close at the end of April with five nights in Mexico City.

CelebritiesEntertainmentMusic
madonnaballroomballroom competitioncelebration tourcelebritiesconcertdaddydavid harbourentertainmentmadonna celebration tourmusicviral video
Latest Stories

author avatar

Ariel Messman-Rucker

Ariel Messman-Rucker is an Oakland-born journalist who now calls the Pacific Northwest her home. When she’s not writing about politics and queer pop culture, she can be found reading, hiking, or talking about horror movies with the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network.

