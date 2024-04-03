Watch David Harbour steal the show with big daddy energy at Madonna's Celebration Tour

David Harbour is giving off big daddy energy in a clip that's going viral on social media showing him on stage at a Madonna concert, and we're loving it!

At Monday night's Celebration Tour stop in Atlanta, the Stranger Things star joined the Queen of Pop on stage to judge the "Vogue" ballroom competition, and while the competitors were impressive, it was Harbour's flirtatious attitude that really caught our eye.

In a fan-captured video with more than 425,000 views on X (formerly Twitter), Harbour judges the competition while hot men strut their stuff.

At one point, a muscular man clad only in a thong with his pants down around his thighs hugs Harbour and then playfully climb the burly actor like he's a tree and then playfully humps him. Another man dressed in a football uniform, sans jersey, shoves a football at the actor's crotch, and then Harbour plays along and holds the ball in place.

We also see him handing out perfect 10s, biting the over-sized score cards while a shirtless man stands in front of him, and then right before the video ends, Harbour places his hands on the chair he was sitting on and bends over, showing off his ass… ets.

WHEW #davidharbour pic.twitter.com/5VX7V6MrTj — Sop (@ilovedilffffs) April 2, 2024 Although it's short, the second clip posted by a fan may be even better because we get a shot of Hellboy actor bending over while a drag queen whips smacks him on the butt with a riding crop!