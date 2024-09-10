'Drag Race's Laganja Estranja shows off her luscious new cake after gender-affirming surgery

After coming out as trans back in 2021, RuPaul's Drag Race star Laganja Estranja just went under the knife for gender-affirming surgery and is sharing the results with her fans.

Today, the season six queen showed off the results of her surgeries on X by posting photos of her new backside. "My gender affirming surgeries went so so well! I am very sore and a bit bruised but I'm already up and walking on my own. Here's a sneak peak at the new body…. It's giving Marie Antoinette," she wrote, along with two cake emojis.

Yes, let them eat cake!

One of the photos is a close-up of that cake, and the second is a full body shot where you can see doctors working on her and pulling up what looks like post-surgery compression garments. Because of the nudity the photos got a "Content warning: Adult Content" warning on X.

Supporters took to the comments to offer support, including fellow Drag Race alum Yuhua Hamasaki who commented, "Speedy recovery, baby! Xo."

In a TikTok video posted the day before her surgery, Estranja shared the braided hairstyle she got in preparation for her surgeries, and in the comments, she told fans that she was going under the knife for "360 lipo, fat transfer, breast augmentation."