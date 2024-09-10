Scroll To Top
'Drag Race's Laganja Estranja showed off her luscious new cake after gender-affirming surgery

'Drag Race's Laganja Estranja shows off her luscious new cake after gender-affirming surgery

Laganja Estranja had gender affirming surgery
DFree/Shutterstock

"Here's a sneak peak at the new body…. It's giving Marie Antoinette," she wrote.

After coming out as trans back in 2021, RuPaul's Drag Race star Laganja Estranja just went under the knife for gender-affirming surgery and is sharing the results with her fans.

Today, the season six queen showed off the results of her surgeries on X by posting photos of her new backside. "My gender affirming surgeries went so so well! I am very sore and a bit bruised but I'm already up and walking on my own. Here's a sneak peak at the new body…. It's giving Marie Antoinette," she wrote, along with two cake emojis.

Yes, let them eat cake!

One of the photos is a close-up of that cake, and the second is a full body shot where you can see doctors working on her and pulling up what looks like post-surgery compression garments. Because of the nudity the photos got a "Content warning: Adult Content" warning on X.

Supporters took to the comments to offer support, including fellow Drag Race alum Yuhua Hamasaki who commented, "Speedy recovery, baby! Xo."

In a TikTok video posted the day before her surgery, Estranja shared the braided hairstyle she got in preparation for her surgeries, and in the comments, she told fans that she was going under the knife for "360 lipo, fat transfer, breast augmentation."

@theonlylaganjaestranja

Only one day left until I get my first gender affirming surgeries!! 🏳️‍⚧️🙏🏼 #BraidedBack

She also responded to a comment after she had undergone the surgery, writing, "It went great."

Estranja came out as trans in June 2021, revealing that drag had allowed her to express her femininity in the past, but during quarantine, she realized that it wasn't just a performance for her when she was forced to let her hair grow out because she couldn't get an appointment.

"There are so many other women around me who've inspired me to come forward today, and it's because of their fight and their struggle that I'm able to really do this and say that I'm nervous, but I'm not scared," Estranja told Entertainment Weekly. "I'm not going to live my life in fear anymore."

We're so glad Esranja was able to get the surgeries she needed!

Latest Stories

Ariel Messman-Rucker

Ariel Messman-Rucker is an Oakland-born journalist who now calls the Pacific Northwest her home. When she’s not writing about politics and queer pop culture, she can be found reading, hiking, or talking about horror movies with the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network.

