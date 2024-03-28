Dan Levy & Aubrey Plaza have us CACKLING in new Loewe short film

“Can you please spell ‘Gabbana’?” has been updated with a new short film featuring Aubrey Plaza and Dan Levy. Now that’s what we call queer heaven!

On Thursday, Mar. 28, an “unmistakably Loewe film” titled Decades of Confusion was released by the fashion brand. In it, Levy and Plaza are placed in the setting of a National Spelling Contest and go through four different decades. Specifically, they wear archival outfits from years like 1971, 1986, 1995, and 2024.

Throughout the short film, Levy asks Plaza to pronounce and spell the word Loewe… but she fails to do so every time. Levy’s character repeats the word several times and ends up spelling it out by the end, but Plaza’s character is as confused as probably a lot of people (still) are when it comes to saying and writing the Loewe brand name.

You can watch Loewe’s Decades of Confusion in full below.