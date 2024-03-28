Scroll To Top
Dan Levy & Aubrey Plaza have us CACKLING in new Loewe short film

Aubrey Plaza and Dan Levy
LOEWE/YouTube

This one’s for the girls, gays, and theys!

simbernardo

“Can you please spell ‘Gabbana’?” has been updated with a new short film featuring Aubrey Plaza and Dan Levy. Now that’s what we call queer heaven!

On Thursday, Mar. 28, an “unmistakably Loewe film” titled Decades of Confusion was released by the fashion brand. In it, Levy and Plaza are placed in the setting of a National Spelling Contest and go through four different decades. Specifically, they wear archival outfits from years like 1971, 1986, 1995, and 2024.

Throughout the short film, Levy asks Plaza to pronounce and spell the word Loewe… but she fails to do so every time. Levy’s character repeats the word several times and ends up spelling it out by the end, but Plaza’s character is as confused as probably a lot of people (still) are when it comes to saying and writing the Loewe brand name.

You can watch Loewe’s Decades of Confusion in full below.

If you’re not a fashion girly, let us fill you in. Loewe is a fashion house from Spain that was founded in 1846 by Enrique Loewe y Roessberg. The brand grew in popularity over the years and, in 1996, it was purchased by luxury goods conglomerate LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton — otherwise known as just LVMH.

LVMH also owns brands like Louis Vuitton, Moët & Chandon, Tiffany & Co., Givenchy, Christian Dior, Bulgari, Celine, Fendi, Sephora, and TAG Heuer. Alas, Loewe happens to be the oldest fashion house in the LVMH conglomerate.

We don’t need even more reasons to love and stan Dan Levy and Aubrey Plaza… but here we are, stanning even harder!

Bernardo Sim

Bernardo Sim experiences and explains queer multiverses. Born in Brazil, he currently lives in South Florida.

